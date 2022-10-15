This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Luxembourg FM backs socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan
Yerevan supports political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan
Council of Europe, EU welcome Kazakhstan's decision to abolish death penalty
We commend all those Council of Europe Member States (including all of the EU Member States) that have abolished the death penalty in all circumstances ... The steady worldwide decline in the number of states still applying the death penalty confirms the global trend towards abandoning this cruel, inhuman and ineffective punishment", - the document says.
The EU and the Council of Europe praise Kazakhstan for having ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which aims to abolish the death penalty worldwide", - underlined in the joint statement.
Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to King of Thailand
Documentary by TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President awarded at EURASIA.DOC festival
Prospects for comprehensive strengthening of Kazakhstan-Austrian relations discussed in Vienna
Kazakhstan, Slovakia discuss prospects of strengthening political, trade and economic coop
Kazakhstan, Greece mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
EU project shares Estonian experience with housing experts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
In line with the EU commitments under the European Green Deal and the EU Strategy on Central Asia, within the PROMHOUSE project we are developing an international network of housing partners to exchange experiences in the important area of human habitation, with a focus on the current challenge of energy modernisation of housing stock."
