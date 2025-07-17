Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Visits the SCO Headquarters

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu visited the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Headquarters as part of his trip to the People’s Republic of China to participate in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the visit, a meeting was held with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and the Organization’s staff.





The parties discussed issues of the Organization’s current activities and preparations for upcoming high- and top-level events, including the SCO Summit of Heads of State scheduled to be held in China in September 2025.





Minister Nurtleu emphasized the important role of the Secretariat in advancing multifaceted cooperation within the SCO and coordinating the Organization’s overall work. He commended the Secretariat staff for their efforts to enhance the efficiency of the SCO’s working mechanisms and bodies.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister was shown the Secretariat’s meeting and ceremonial rooms, and also inspected the Astana Hall, which has been renovated following a comprehensive modernization.