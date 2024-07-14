10.07.2024, 10:44 12361
National Dombra Day was Celebrated in the Center of Kuala Lumpur
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Malaysia organized a solemn celebration of the National Dombra Day in the main hall of a vibrant business complex in the center of Kuala Lumpur on July 5-6. The event was graced by the presence of Deputy Speaker of the Senate of Malaysia Nur Jazlan, the leadership of the Tourism Malaysia Agency, local residents, diplomats, expats and the Kazakh diaspora, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, Kazakh dombra artists performed a concert featuring some of the most esteemed compositions of folk music and national dances. Attendees were also treated to an exhibition showcasing paintings of Kazakhstan’s natural landscapes and infrastructure, traditional Kazakh clothing, cultural artifacts, and cuisine.
In conjunction with the eve of the 5th World Nomad Games, an exhibition of traditional archery was organized with the support of the Malaysian Cyberjaya Traditional Archery Club. This exhibition highlighted the mastery of traditional archery, a skill deeply embedded in the history of the Kazakhs and an integral part of Malaysian culture as well.
In his welcoming speech, Guest of Honor Abdul Hadi Che Man, Deputy Director of the Tourism Malaysia Agency, noted the importance of cultural exchange between the two nations. He also stressed that the peoples of Kazakhstan and Malaysia share common values and expressed hope for further strengthening of cooperation in the spirit of friendship and partnership.
The event was aimed at strengthening cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Malaysia, and to promote the rich heritage of Kazakh culture, with the dombyra as its emblematic symbol. The visitors remarked on the uniqueness of Kazakh music and the profound history of nomadic culture.
relevant news
12.07.2024
Kazakhstan and South Korea Strengthen Cooperation in Ecology and Climate Change Mitigation
Director for Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Didar Temenov held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea for Climate Change, Kim Hyoeun, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed cooperation in climate change mitigation, implementation of green projects, and interaction within international climate organizations. In particular, the interlocutors discussed promising areas of cooperation within the framework of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF).
There was also an exchange of views on cooperation in the fields of forestry and water management, including international efforts to save the Aral Sea.
During his visit to South Korea, Didar Temenov participated in a board meeting of the Loss and Damage Fund and held a meeting with the Deputy Director-General of GGGI, Helena McLeod.
12.07.2024
Kazakhstan and Spain like Two Strings of One Dombra
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of Spain Jorge Urbiola on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Roman Vassilenko presented the Spanish Ambassador with a Certificate of Honor from Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu for the significant contribution to the development of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries.
As a sign of appreciation for his active participation in building cultural bridges between the two countries, the Ambassador of Spain was also presented with a personalized dombra. During the event, the "Alkissa" kui was performed. It is worth noting that Jorge Urbiola is well acquainted with this piece of art by the great Kazakh composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev, which he personally performed as part of the new ensemble "Dombrassadors", formed on his initiative from representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in our country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
During the conversation, the diplomats compared notes on positions on current issues of bilateral cooperation, discussing the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts in the year of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Spain. The interlocutors mentioned fruitful ties in various sectors of the economy, which are actively developing due to the presence of such well-known Spanish companies on the Kazakh market as "Maxam", "Talgo", "Indra", "Inditex", "Airbus Defense & Space". At the same time, the parties discussed the progress of developing a number of projects in Kazakhstan with the participation of large Spanish companies, including "Xcalibur", "Técnicas Reunidas", etc.
The parties highlighted the achievements in the field of cooperation between universities, as well as in the implementation of sports and image projects aimed at strengthening humanitarian ties, achieved during Jorge Urbiola’s stay in Kazakhstan.
At the end of the meeting, Roman Vassilenko wished Jorge Urbiola the success in his future diplomatic career. In turn, the Spanish Ambassador thanked the Kazakh side for hospitality, noting that in our country he acquired a large number of true friends, and expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation between Astana and Madrid.
Spain is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. According to Kazakh statistics, in 2023, bilateral trade turnover amounted to 2 billion US dollars (exports - 1.5 billion, imports - 500 million). In January-May 2024, - 702 million US dollars (exports - 422 million, imports - 280 million).
Since 2005, the volume of investments from Spain to Kazakhstan amounted to 360 million US dollars. There are 67 legal entities with the participation of Spanish capital registered in Kazakhstan.
12.07.2024
New Projects with Kazakhstan in the Field of Higher Education Discussed in Malaysia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bulat Sugurbayev met with Malaysian Minister of Higher Education Zamry Abdul Kadir to discuss topical issues to further foster bilateral cooperation in the field of education and science, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador Sugurbayev noted during the discussion that education is one of the most promising areas within the broader context of Kazakh-Malaysian relations. He also outlined the key priorities of the policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the context of reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Minister Zamry Abdul Kadir acknowledged the traditionally strong bilateral relations between the two nations and proposed several initiatives to further enhance collaboration in higher education and scientific research. He expressed Malaysia’s interest in increasing the number of Kazakh students studying in Malaysia.
Both parties discussed plans to expand interministerial and interuniversity cooperation and addressed challenges faced by students and applicants during the admission process and their studies.
11.07.2024
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Israel
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daulet Yemberdiyev presented the letter of credentials to President of the State of Israel Isaak Herzog, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In the course of the conversation with President Herzog, the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Israeli cooperation in areas of mutual interest, as well as interaction within the framework of multilateral structures were discussed.
Ambassador Yemberdiyev briefed President of Israel on the large-scale political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan under the auspices of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
President Herzog expressed Israel’s commitment to further strengthening multifaceted relations with Kazakhstan.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the President of Israel extended his best wishes to the Kazakh Ambassador for continued success in his important assignment.
11.07.2024
Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Interested in Strengthening Cooperation with Kazakh Business Groups
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Najmedin Mukhametaliuly, met with the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdullah Al-Mazrouei, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to strengthen trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.
The Kazakh diplomat spoke about the current reforms and initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at creating favorable conditions and supportive ecosystem for foreign investors.
In turn, Abdullah Al-Mazrouei highlighted the potential for trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries and assured that the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is fully prepared to facilitate the strengthening of business ties.
10.07.2024
Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg hold Political Consultations
The ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg held the second round of political consultations, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the delegation from Luxembourg, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko noted that Astana considers Luxembourg an important political and economic partner in the European Union. He expressed interest in further developing and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Continuing the consultations, Director of the Europe Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Olzhas Suleimenov discussed a wide range of issues with his colleague concerning political, trade and economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.
The head of the Luxembourg delegation, Director of the Department for Multilateral Organizations, the Americas and Eastern Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg David Weiss emphasized the high dynamics of bilateral relations and noted that Kazakhstan is a crucial partner for Luxembourg in Central Asia.
The parties also focused on activities to strengthen inter-parliamentary dialogue and intensify trade and economic partnership.
While discussing Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the European Union, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg reaffirmed support for visa liberalization between Kazakhstan and the EU.
The diplomats of the two countries also exchanged views on the issues on the international and regional agenda, reiterating their commitment to close cooperation within multilateral structures.
Concluding the meeting, the sides agreed to continue promoting close dialogue between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg.
From 2005 to 2023 the gross inflow of direct investments from Luxembourg to Kazakhstan amounted to 2.6 billion US dollars. To date, 187 companies with Luxembourg participation have been registered in Kazakhstan.
10.07.2024
Transport and Transit Potential of Kazakhstan Presented in Bulgaria
The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria organized the forum "Transport Connection between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria" in the Scientific and Technical Union of Transport (STUT), which was attended by more than 20 representatives of Bulgarian transport companies, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev noted that the geographical location of Kazakhstan in the center of the Eurasian continent creates favorable conditions for using the transport network of our state in the formation of transcontinental routes in the directions from East to West and from North to South, including in the context of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).
The Kazakh diplomat briefed the participants in detail on the ongoing work of the Kazakhstan’s Government to increase cargo transportation along the TITR, as well as on the development of a new automobile route for cargo transportation through Turkmenistan, Iran, Turkiye and further to the EU countries through Bulgaria and Romania. In his opinion, "Bulgaria, like Kazakhstan, plays an important transit role in the trade between the EU, Central Asia and China, and in this context, we need to intensify cooperation in the transport and transit sphere".
In turn, Yassen Ishev, Chairman of the STUT, stressed the importance of increasing cooperation in the transport and logistics sector in the current geopolitical situation, in particular by assisting in establishing direct business contacts between transport companies of the two countries.
Martin Yanev, Vice Chairman of the Green Transport Cluster, noted the growing interest among local business circles in further developing relations with Kazakhstan in the transport and logistics sector in order to increase both bilateral cargo and transit traffic.
At the end of the event, a lively discussion took place, during which the participants spoke on topical issues of sustainable development of the transport industry at the global and regional levels, as well as exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.
09.07.2024
UNESCO Congratulates Kazakhstan on National Dombra Day
To celebrate the National Dombra Day, the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan held an event at the UNESCO Headquarters, attended by Ambassadors of UNESCO Member States, the UNESCO Secretariat staff, and the Kazakhs permanently or temporarily residing in France, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the guests, Askar Abdrakhmanov, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, reminded that this year marks ten years since the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, at its 9th session in Paris on 26 November 2014, inscribed the Kazakh Traditional Art of Dombra Kuy on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In this regard, he noted that "for Kazakhs, the dombra is more than a musical instrument, it is a powerful symbol of our identity and our enduring spirit."
For centuries, the dombra has been a storyteller, carrying through its strings to our youth the legends, emotions and aspirations of our ancestors. The journey of the Dombra Kuy from the Great Steppe of Eurasia to the global recognition by UNESCO is a testament of the universal language of music and its power to bridge cultures and generations," the Kazakh diplomat added.
The Ambassador stressed that in addition to the tradition of learning to play the dombra in families, the central and local government bodies in Kazakhstan also organise training courses in elementary and secondary schools, tertiary and higher educational institutions, numerous concerts, festivals and many other forms of encouraging the dombra to remain an integral part of the living heritage of our people, including, since 2018, annual celebration of the National Dombra Day on the first Sunday of July.
Vera El Khoury Lacoeuilhe, Chairperson of the Executive Board of UNESCO, also addressed the participants of the event with welcoming remarks. Thanking the Kazakh colleagues for the opportunity to hear again the sounds of this beautiful instrument, she noted that "for centuries, the dombra has been the heartbeat of the Kazakh nation, used to celebrate and to mark solemn moments, preserving the country’s rich traditions."
Its sophisticated and gentle tonality produces enchanted sounds that paint images of the Kazakh steppe in the air. Sometimes it relaxes by its delicate tunes, sometimes it excites by resembling a herd of wild horses galloping across the wide prairie," the diplomat emphasised.
Fumiko Ohinata, Secretary of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, also addressed the meeting on behalf of UNESCO.
I wholeheartedly congratulate the people of Kazakhstan with the National Dombra Day and the 10th anniversary of the inscription of the Dombra Kuy on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," she said.
Ohinata underlines that "the dombra kuy is a part of the social and cultural fabric of Kazakhstan, played at gatherings, holidays, and festive celebrations".
She said dombra kuy remains a vibrant living heritage because "it is constantly recreated and developed, with both classical and improvised pieces, it is passed on from master teachers to pupil musicians and within a family and from a generation to another, it is accompanied by stories and legends, and connects people with the environment."
Ohinata called Kazakhstan "a very active member of our living heritage family" as "the country has been making important contributions in the governing bodies of the 2003 Convention".
It is not surprising that the Dombra Day is celebrated on the national level, because it clearly speaks to the hearts of the Kazakh people, it is important for their identity and their feeling of their connection to each other and to the environment," she emphasised.
Our appreciation goes once again to the national authorities of Kazakhstan for holding this event to commemorate the Dombra Kuy," she concluded.
Chingis Kuanbaev and Amirkhan Unlu, Kazakhs living in France, presented live dombra playing at UNESCO Headquarters. The famous kuys Adai by Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly, Konil tolqyny by Seken Turysbekov and the Erkesylqym by Abdimomyn Zheldibayev were warmly met by the audience and received well-deserved applause.
The guests also appreciated the exhibition of children’s drawings and paintings on the theme of dombra, presented by the Kazakhstan Federation of UNESCO Clubs in the framework of the International Youth Festival, the Planet of Art.
At the conclusion, the participants thanked the organisers for the opportunity to get to know more closely the rich, original and diverse musical traditions associated with the dombra, and stressed the importance of joint efforts to preserve and promote the living heritage of the Kazakh people, which is a valuable and integral part of the cultural treasury of the humanity.
