Political Consultations between Kazakhstan and Greece Held in Astana

The second round of consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hellenic Republic was held today in the Kazakh capital. The Kazakh delegation was led by Daniyar Seidaliyev, Director of the European Department of Foreign Ministry, the Greek delegation was headed by Dimitrios Michalopoulos, Director of the A5 Department of the Foreign Ministry, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Astana and Athens, confirming their mutual interest in further strengthening political dialogue.





Special attention was paid to inter-parliamentary cooperation and the enhancement of the bilateral legal framework. The positive role of the diasporas in expanding humanitarian ties between the two countries was highlighted.





A wide exchange of views took place on issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation, including in the promising areas such as energy, transport, logistics, ICT, finance, agriculture, and climate change.





The sides also exchanged views on the current international and regional agenda, including cooperation within the framework of the European Union, the United Nations, and the OSCE.





Following the consultations, the parties agreed to continue joint efforts aimed at deepening the constructive partnership between Kazakhstan and Greece.





Additionally, during the visit to the MFA, the Greek delegation was received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko, who warmly welcomed the Greek partners and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to an active dialogue across the full spectrum of bilateral issues.