05.03.2026, 19:58 3996
Senate Speaker extends Kazakh President’s condolences to the people of Iran
At the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev visited the Iranian Embassy, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of the upper house of Parliament.
On behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Maulen Ashimbayev conveyed profound condolences to the people of Iran and the bereaved families of those lost in the tragic events.
Meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran, Ali Akbar Jokar, the Senate Speaker noted that with deep sorrow, Kazakhstan received the news of the tragedy which claimed the lives of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, members of the country’s leadership, and civilians, including children.
Maulen Ashimbayev emphasized that the Head of State consistently advocates for resolving international conflicts solely through political and diplomatic means, in strict adherence to international law and the UN Charter.
The Senate Speaker noted that Iran is a close neighbor and partner of Kazakhstan and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
05.03.2026, 15:20 4496
Priorities for the Development of the Middle Corridor and Regional Cooperation Discussed in Washington, DC
A roundtable discussion entitled "A New and Expanded Central Asia: Next Steps in Advancing the Trans-Caspian Growth" was held at the Caspian Policy Center, focusing on the prospects of the Middle Corridor and enhanced regional cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The discussion brought together Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov, the heads of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of the U.S. expert community and media.
In his remarks, Ambassador Ilyassov noted that Kazakhstan consistently promotes deeper partnership within Central Asia and expands its strategic engagement with Azerbaijan. According to him, the launch of the "C6" format marks a transition toward a more pragmatically structured model of cooperation in transport, trade, and infrastructure development across the Eurasia.
The Ambassador emphasized that the region’s sustained economic growth is creating a sizeable market, stimulating intra-regional trade, and enhancing Central Asia’s investment attractiveness. Kazakhstan views the progress of neighboring states as a key factor in ensuring the long-term resilience and competitiveness of the region as a whole, guided by the principles of openness, pragmatism, and mutual benefit.
Special attention was given to the development of the Middle Corridor, where Kazakhstan serves as a key transit and logistics hub. The modernization of rail and port infrastructure, the expansion of Caspian port capacities, the introduction of digital solutions, and the streamlining of procedures have significantly reduced delivery times and increased container traffic along the route.
The discussion also highlighted the synergy between the Trans-Caspian agenda and the economic track of the "C5+1" format, including cooperation with the United States in critical minerals, advanced technologies, and investments.
The event concluded with a Q&A session, during which participants exchanged views on practical steps to further advance the Trans-Caspian route and strengthen sustainable growth in Central Asia.
03.03.2026, 18:11 16826
Ambassador of Norway Presented Copies of Credentials
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway Helene Sand Andresen, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres.
The Deputy Minister noted the Kazakh side’s commitment to the comprehensive strengthening of the relationship with Norway and the interest in broadening mutually beneficial trade and investment partnerships.
He further noted that the Kazakh-Norwegian Business Council plays an important role in enhancing bilateral cooperation and identifying new prospective areas of engagement.
In conclusion, the Deputy Minister wished the Norwegian Ambassador every success in her mission in Kazakhstan.
02.03.2026, 14:51 25316
Kazakhstan Reaffirmed its Commitment to Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a meeting of the Steering Committee of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Kazakhstan and the United Nations for 2026-2030, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting brought together representatives of government institutions, the UN Country Team, and civil society organizations.
Opening the session, Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev underlined that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are fully integrated into Kazakhstan’s national planning framework and remain under continuous interagency oversight. He noted that nearly 200 national SDG indicators are currently in place, enabling comprehensive monitoring of progress. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s steady socio-economic performance, including GDP growth of 6.5% in 2025.
UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa commended the country’s tangible progress, pointing out that nearly 40% of SDG targets have been achieved or are on track - well above the global average of 18%. She further acknowledged the ongoing reform momentum, including the public dialogue on the new Constitution.
Director of the Department of Multilateral Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Didar Temenov reaffirmed that, as repeatedly emphasized by the Head of State, for Kazakhstan the United Nations remains an indispensable and irreplaceable pillar of the international order. He stressed that the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030 provides a strategic roadmap for joint action and ensures full alignment of UN support with national development priorities.
D.Temenov also recalled that, at Kazakhstan’s initiative, the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan was established in Almaty. This marked an important step in strengthening development-focused regional multilateral cooperation.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Steering Committee endorsed the results achieved in 2025 and approved priorities for the current year, reaffirming the shared commitment of Kazakhstan and the United Nations to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.
02.03.2026, 10:19 25716
Kazakhstan and the University of Liège Expand Cooperation in Science, Innovation and Space Technologies
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko met with the Rector of the University of Liège (ULiège), Anne-Sophie Nyssen, and Vice-Rector for Education and Student Life Frédéric Schoenaers. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding cooperation in higher education, research, and innovation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan is steadily strengthening its role as a regional educational and research hub in Central Asia. The country hosts numerous international academic centers and is actively developing double-degree programs and strategic partnerships with leading global universities. Special attention is given to applied research, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and technology transfer.
The parties expressed interest in expanding cooperation in high-technology and research-intensive fields. In particular, discussions focused on potential collaboration with the Centre Spatial de Liège (CSL), including training and internships for Kazakh engineers and researchers, as well as joint projects in spacecraft component testing, Earth observation, and satellite communication systems.
Opportunities for cooperation with the STAR Institute (Space Sciences, Technologies and Astrophysics Research) were also explored, particularly in space sciences, astrophysics, satellite data processing, and joint R&D in space optics and instrumentation.
In addition, prospects for collaboration with the TERRA platform at Gembloux Agro-Bio Tech were discussed in the fields of agronomy, bioengineering, agroecology, and precision agriculture. Kazakhstan expressed interest in joint research on climate-resilient agriculture, digitalization of the agro-industrial sector, and the launch of joint Master’s and PhD programs.
At the end of the meeting, information was also presented on the large-scale political and institutional reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan. Comprehensive modernization efforts are underway to strengthen the rule of law, enhance citizen participation in decision-making, and improve the efficiency of public institutions.
A key milestone will be the national referendum scheduled for 15 March 2026, at which citizens will vote on the draft of a new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The proposed amendments are systemic in nature and aimed at reinforcing the principles of a rule-of-law state and sustainable development.
Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen partnership through the development of double-degree programs, expansion of academic mobility, establishment of joint laboratories and research projects, and participation of ULiège in upcoming bilateral academic initiatives.
27.02.2026, 13:04 48961
Prospects for Interparliamentary Cooperation Discussed in Kenya
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya Barlybay Sadykov met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Parliament of Kenya Moses Wetang’ula, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the political reforms being conducted in the country, initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In this context, detailed information was presented about the activity of the Commission on constitutional reform, the provisions of the project of the new Constitution, as well as about the preparation for the holding on March 15, 2026 of the Republican referendum on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan.
Besides that, B.Sadykov informed the colleague about the activity of the Parliament of the Kazakhstan, the interest of the Parliament in the expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation with Kenya, including through the creation of a Friendship Group and the holding of bilateral meetings along the line of the parliaments of the two countries.
M.Wetang’ula, in his turn, highly evaluating the achievements of Kazakhstan, told about the parliamentary system of Kenya, outlined the key priorities of the development of the country, the stimulation of economic growth, as well as the improvement of social protection in the country taking into account the predominance of the young generation.
Also, M. Wetang’ula expressed the interest of the Kenyan side in the further development of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, emphasizing the readiness of Nairobi to consider possibilities of expanding interaction in all directions, including in the sphere of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the exchange of delegations of the Parliaments of the two countries.
The sides noted the intention to consistently strengthen inter-parliamentary interaction, and also confirmed mutual interest in the further strengthening of Kazakhstani-Kenyan cooperation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a regular political dialogue and the activation of inter-parliamentary contacts.
27.02.2026, 09:10 49381
Kazakhstan and United Kingdom Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Strategic Partnership
As part of his visit to the United Kingdom, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, held a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Minister Kosherbayev expressed appreciation to the UK Government for initiating the first ministerial meeting in the"Central Asia - United Kingdom" format, highlighting its timeliness and practical orientation.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-British relations, as well as expanding cooperation in trade and investment, critical minerals, transport and logistics, finance, digitalisation, education, and the climate agenda.
The importance of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed in 2024 was underscored, noting that its ratification will create additional opportunities to deepen cooperation across a broad range of areas.
This year our countries mark the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over this period, Astana and London have built an active political dialogue, expanded trade and investment cooperation, and strengthened people-to-people ties. The United Kingdom remains one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe, and we are committed to further deepening our strategic partnership," noted Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Particular attention was given to cooperation in critical minerals. It was noted that the Roadmap for 2026-2027 gives practical substance to cooperation and opens opportunities for joint projects in geological exploration, processing, and the introduction of advanced technologies.
The sides also discussed prospects for developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as one of the key areas for strengthening Eurasian connectivity and ensuring the resilience of global supply chains.
In the field of education and science, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding academic cooperation. In recent years, branches of leading British universities - De Montfort University, Heriot-Watt University, Coventry University and Cardiff University - have been opened in Kazakhstan. This reflects a transition towards a deeper institutional model of cooperation and the creation of a solid foundation for the long-term development of the economy and innovation.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership.
26.02.2026, 15:11 56961
Kazakhstan Advocates Strengthening Multilateralism and Developing Effective Cooperation to Forge Joint Responses to Global Challenges
During the visit to Geneva, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev held bilateral meetings with the heads of 10 major UN agencies and other international organizations to discuss practical issues of cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the meeting with Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, the parties reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to multilateral diplomacy and active cooperation with the United Nations. T. Valovaya highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s contribution to advancing international initiatives, including the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, the Regional Environmental Summit, the opening in Almaty of the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as the initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN.
At the meeting with Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Kazakhstan’s commitment to constructive engagement with UN treaty bodies and the Universal Periodic Review mechanism, as well as support for the OHCHR mandate, was reaffirmed. V. Türk noted the high level of trust-based cooperation, including the implementation of a joint "roadmap" adopted following his visit to Kazakhstan in 2023.
The implementation of the Decent Work 'roadmap' was discussed with Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO). Progress was noted in terms of cooperation on labour rights protection and the reinforcement of international labour standards in national legislation. Kazakhstan confirmed its support for the Global Coalition for Social Justice and its interest in expanding ILO regional programmes in Central Asia.
During the meeting with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), the parties confirmed the high level of partnership and Kazakhstan’s support for WHO efforts to strengthen sustainable, people-centred health systems. Particular attention was paid to advancing primary health care, including the Global Coalition for Primary Health Care initiated by Kazakhstan. The sides discussed the provision of medical and humanitarian assistance to populations in crisis situations, as well as the participation of the WHO Director-General in the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana in April 2026.
Barham Salih, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, positively assessed Kazakhstan’s commitment to cooperation in the field of migration and the protection of the rights of refugees and stateless persons. The results of the implementation of voluntary pledges under the Global Refugee Forum were noted, including the introduction of digital solutions in migration management.
With Gilles Carbonnier, Vice-President of the ICRC, priority humanitarian issues and the promotion of the Global Initiative to galvanize political commitment to international humanitarian law were discussed, including preparations for the High-Level Conference in Jordan in 2026.
With Tatiana Molchan, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the parties reviewed issues of implementing international standards and expanding regional cooperation in the areas of transport, trade, environment, energy and innovation. UNECE’s interest in participating in the Regional Environmental Summit and in implementing its outcomes on the basis of multilateral environmental conventions and SPECA was confirmed.
During the meeting with Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), prospects for expanding cooperation on digital transformation were discussed. Kazakhstan’s active role in advancing the global digital agenda, developing e-government, an innovation ecosystem and artificial intelligence technologies was highlighted.
SungAh Lee, Deputy Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), positively noted Kazakhstan’s migration policy, including its chairmanship within the Almaty Process. Mutual interest in further expanding practical cooperation was reaffirmed.
In addition, on the margins of the High-Level Segment week of the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament, Y. Ashikbayev took part in a side event dedicated to the protection of places of worship in armed conflicts. In his remarks, he underscored the importance of religious sites as part of cultural heritage and as spaces for humanitarian support, reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to advancing the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law, and encouraged States to support its practical implementation.
At all meetings, the heads of international organizations were informed in detail about the ongoing constitutional reform in Kazakhstan and the key provisions of the draft new Constitution, which is people-centered and focused on further strengthening the principles of justice and the rule of law, expanding guarantees of human rights and freedoms, and enshrining at the constitutional level the protection of citizens' rights in the digital environment, including the protection of personal data and ensuring digital security.
26.02.2026, 11:20 56761
Kazakhstan and the UAE Intensify Educational Dialogue
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates, Rauan Zhumabek, met with the Rector of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, Khalifa Mubarak Al Zahiri, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, R.Zhumabek informed his counterpart about the political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular attention was given to the upcoming republican referendum in Kazakhstan on the adoption of a new Constitution, emphasizing its strategic importance for the country’s further democratic development.
It was noted that the referendum aims to ensure broad public participation in making key decisions of national significance and reflects Kazakhstan’s consistent commitment to the principles of openness and transparency.
The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of education and the humanities. The importance of establishing direct partnerships between higher education institutions of the two countries was emphasized, including the implementation of joint educational programs, academic mobility of students and faculty, as well as conducting joint research projects and conferences.
In turn, Al Zahiri expressed interest in developing bilateral academic cooperation and supported proposals for exchanging delegations, organizing joint academic projects in the fields of humanities and intercultural dialogue, as well as promoting the study of the Arabic language.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening educational and cultural ties and agreed to continue substantive work on the initiatives discussed.
