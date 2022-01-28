Система Orphus

Tokayev to take part in the first-ever Central Asia-India summit

26.01.2022, 12:49 2436
On January 27, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the first-ever Central Asia-India summit. This was announced by the press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The event, initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held online.

The leaders will discuss the prospects for strengthening and expanding cooperation in various fields between the countries of Central Asia and India.

It is expected that as a result of the event, the Declaration of the first summit "Central Asia - India" will be adopted.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan appoints Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam

26.01.2022, 10:00 2601
The Head of State decreed to appoint Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam concurrently, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
"China is ready to provide Kazakhstan with necessary support and assistance" - Xi Jinping

25.01.2022, 16:47 3731
Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping during the summit "Central Asia - China" spoke about the unrest in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

Good-neighborliness and friendship are at the heart of our relations. China adheres to the concept of goodwill, sincerity, mutual benefit and tolerance, and will continue to expand contacts with the Central Asian states at the highest and high levels, and intensify strategic coordination," the Chinese leader said.

 
He noted that he considers it important to use the role of meetings of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries and other dialogue mechanisms, strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of joint development and prosperity.
 

We all categorically oppose the attempts of external forces to make a color revolution in the region, to interfere in internal affairs under the pretext of human rights, to undermine the peaceful life of our peoples. The recent unrest in Kazakhstan has led to significant loss of life and material damage. As a neighbor and friend of Kazakhstan, China strongly supports Kazakhstan's efforts to stop violence and stabilize the situation. China is ready to provide Kazakhstan with the necessary support and assistance. I am convinced that under the firm leadership of President Tokayev, the people of Kazakhstan will open a bright future for their country," Xi Jinping said.

 
Kazakhstan and Russia will jointly use troops to ensure security of states

22.12.2021, 14:10 25651
The Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at a plenary session approved the ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on military cooperation, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
As noted in the conclusion to the bill, the norms of the Treaty are aimed at the military cooperation in joint planning of the use of troops (forces) in the interests of ensuring the security of states and countering challenges and threats to regional security, as well as interaction in other areas of military cooperation between the two countries.
 

The Treaty makes it possible to carry out military cooperation in such areas as operational and combat training, peacekeeping activities, military education and science, the activities of troops (forces) and their comprehensive support, improving the bilateral regulatory framework, culture, sports and other areas of military cooperation", - the document says.

 
Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents hold bilateral talks in extended attendance

06.12.2021, 17:00 196765
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan held bilateral talks in extended attendance involving official delegations, the presidential press office said on Monday.

The parties focused om strengthening trade and economic cooperation, as well as an increase in mutual sales, attraction of investments, development of cooperation in agriculture, construction, and transport sectors. They also debated cooperation in water and energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Kazakh President noted dynamic development of multifaceted ties between the states based on friendship and good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

As stated there the countries have common visions and views on regional and international agenda news, including stabilization of situation in Afghanistan.

Following the talks the Heads of State signed the Declaration between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on allied relations. Besides, the official delegations signed some agreements.

Source: Kazinform
 
US President Joseph Biden congratulates Kazakhstan on 30th anniversary of independence

06.12.2021, 16:05 197818
US President Joseph Biden congratulates Kazakhstan on 30th anniversary of independence
Images | Kazinform.kz
The President of the United States Joseph Biden sent his congratulations to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the 30th anniversary of its state independence, the Kazakh MFA press office said on Sunday.
 

I join you in celebrating Kazakhstan’s three decades as a leader for peace, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia and globally," the US President’s message reads.

 
According to him, further cooperation will be useful for the peoples of the two countries in meeting new global challenges. In this regard, he welcomed "Kazakhstan’s tremendous efforts" on behalf of regional connectivity, economic prosperity and growth in Central and South Asia, Kazinform reports.
 

The United States looks forward to strengthening its enhanced strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and collaborating to promote regional stability, tackle the climate crisis, increase the effectiveness of democratic institutions, and promote respect for human rights," the US President added.

 
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to sign a Declaration of allied relations

06.12.2021, 15:15 198034
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to sign a Declaration of allied relations
Images | Akorda
The head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan on a state visit, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral strategic partnership, including key aspects of political, trade and economic, investment, transport, transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Special attention was paid to ensuring stability and security in the region, as well as interaction in multilateral structures.
 
Welcoming Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of his state visit in terms of promoting Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation to a qualitatively new level.
 

Today we will sign the Declaration of allied relations. This is truly a new level of our relationship, since we previously relied on the principles of strategic partnership. I believe that the package of documents to be signed today will give an additional impetus to cooperation between our countries. Moreover, we agreed to instruct the governments to take the most energetic measures in order to bring the volume of trade to $ 3 billion in the near future, and then to bring the volume of trade to $ 10 billion. This is a very high level," said the Head of our state.

 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the contribution of the two countries to ensuring stability and security in the region.
 

Allied, strategic relations between our countries are a serious factor in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. This is indeed a fact without any exaggeration. We can say that the better the relationship between our countries, the more stable the situation in our very important region will be," the President of Kazakhstan believes.

 
In turn, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing gratitude for the traditionally warm hospitality in the Kazakh land, on behalf of the people of Uzbekistan and on his own behalf, heartily congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the entire Kazakh people on the upcoming 30th anniversary of Independence.
 
The leader of Uzbekistan highly appreciated the successes of our country under the leadership of the President of Kazakhstan. He also noted the significant contribution of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of bilateral relations.
 
The President of Uzbekistan noted the symbolism of his visit to our country on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan. As he noted, the centuries-old friendship between the peoples of the two countries will contribute to the strengthening of interstate relations. He also noted the productive work of the governments of the two states, done on the eve of his visit.
 
Tokayev holds telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart

06.12.2021, 11:44 161287
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov, the presidential press office said on Monday.

Having congratulated the President of Kyrgyzstan on his birthday, President Tokayev wished him prosperity and further success in his responsible activity, Kazinform reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed successful holding of the elections to Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence that the new composition of the Kyrgyz Parliament will greatly contribute to sustainable development of the country and will facilitate further strengthening of Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties of friendship, good neighborliness and alliance.

The leaders of the two countries went on to discuss implementation of the agreements aimed at deepening trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 
Tokayev holds meeting with reps of int’l investment companies

03.12.2021, 16:06 170632
Tokayev holds meeting with reps of int’l investment companies
Images | akorda.kz
A meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and representatives of major international investment companies took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform cites the presidential press office.
 
During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State noted that foreign investments are one of the key factors of Kazakhstan’s development, therefore special attention is placed to improve the investment climate in the country.
 

The systemic and all-round work allowed Kazakhstan to become the largest economy in Central Asia and one of the fast-growing economies in the post-Soviet space. Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has attracted direct foreign investments worth over $370bn. The State pays priority attention to support investors. The personal and complex investor support principle is in place in the country," said the President.

 
The Kazakh Head of State pointed out he personally heads the Council of Foreign Investors which a key platform for interaction with investors. In addition to the attraction of direct investments in the real sector great attention is placed to develop the securities market and attract foreign portfolio investors. According to him, Kazakhstan has the largest capital market in the region.
 

The National Bank as the key financial regulator actively works on further developing debt and securities markets. An advanced legal and physical infrastructure has been established in Kazakhstan. Two Stock Exchanges such as KASE in Almaty and Astana International Financial Center successfully operate," said Tokayev.

 
In his words, the IPOs of Kazatomprom and Kaspi.kz contributed to a greater dynamic and liquid capital market.
 
The Kazakh Head of State informed the meeting’s participants on the plans to privatize enterprises of the State sector.
 

The major campaign to privatize over 700 State enterprises in different sectors of economy including oil and gas, energy, and infrastructure ones is underway. It would be better to sell assets of major companies on the national stock exchanges," said the Kazakh President.

 
Tokayev expressed hope that today’s meeting would give a good opportunity to share views on the possibilities of increasing inflow of foreign investments in the markets of Kazakhstan as well as noted the importance of holding such format meetings on a regular basis.
 
The meeting saw reports of the heads of Blackrock, Luxor Capital, Lugard Road Capital, Aberdeen Asset Management, Capital Group, Sands Capital, Alameda Research & FTX, Kingsway Capital.
 
