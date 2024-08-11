UN Strengthens Cooperation with Central Asia

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Centre on Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze, who arrived to Kazakhstan to take part in the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed the growing role of Central Asia and the challenges facing the region. They highlighted the importance of developing and strengthening preventive diplomacy tools to maintain peace and security in the region.





Murat Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan recognizes the UN's leading role in addressing security and sustainable development challenges and prioritizes cooperation with the Organization.





We are pleased to welcome you to Astana today for the annual meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan is interested in continuing the numerous constructive processes in the Central Asian region with the direct involvement of the UN", noted the Foreign Minister.





In turn, Kaha Imnadze positively noted Kazakhstan's current chairmanship within several regional organizations and expressed gratitude for the country's commitment to the principles of multilateralism.





I congratulate Kazakhstan on its successful chairmanship in important regional organizations, as well as on the successful hosting of the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries, which is significant for the region. For my part, as Head of the UNRCCA, I am ready to make a positive contribution to strengthening multifaceted regional cooperation," emphasized Mr. Imnadze.





In conclusion, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain close contacts at all levels and wished each other fruitful work.





The UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia is a special political mission of the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, established at the initiative of the governments of the five Central Asian states in 2007. It is The headquartered in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.





The Centre's main task is to assist Central Asian states in identifying and addressing existing and potential threats to peace and security in the region. Additionally, the Centre promotes partnership relations between the Central Asian states in cooperation with regional and international organizations.