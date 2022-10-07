2nd Caspian Economic Forum kicks off in Moscow

The 2nd Caspian Economic Forum with the participation of the heads of government of the ‘Caspian Five’ kicked off in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event is to focus on key issues of trade and economic, scientific and technical cooperation in the Caspian region. Special attention is to be placed on joint projects in the areas such as transport infrastructure, energy, environmental protection, as well as development of interregional interaction and cultural and humanitarian ties.

In addition, prospects for joint development of fisheries and other resources in the common water areas, seabed mining, as well as expansion of mutual investment cooperation are to be under discussion.

Attending the meeting are the Kazakh, Azeri, Russian Prime Ministers as well as the First Vice President of Iran, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan.

The Caspian Economic Forum was established following the decision of the leaders of the "Caspian Five" (Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan) at the Firth Summit in Aktau in 2018.

The event brought together over 1,000 delegations from the "Caspian Five" countries as well as Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.