6% economic growth to be ensured in 2013

Almaty. February 11. Kazakhstan Today - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Akhmetov charged the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning to ensure a 6% economic growth in 2013 at an enlarged session of the board of the Ministry.



"We need to build more ambitious plans for increasing the economy growth by one third comparing to 2009. This is what the Ministry has to work on. It is necessary to ensure at least a 6% economic growth. This is apriority task for the Ministry of Economy," Akhmetov said, according to the Prime Minister's official website.



Besides, the Prime Minister said that in 2013-2017 the economic policy of the country should aim to ensure macroeconomic stability.



He also gave instructions to improve efficiency of tax incentives in 2013 to promote development of the priority economic sectors and innovations as well as to ensure stability in case of deterioration of macroeconomic situation.



"The President instructed to work out a new anti-crisis business road map taking into consideration the current economic situation. The Ministry should develop proposals on elaboration of the map. We have enough experience. The anti-crisis program of 2008-2009 was quite successful," Prime Minister added.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.