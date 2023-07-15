Aidar Abildabekov appointed Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration

By order of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Abildabekov Aidar Akhmetbekovich was appointed Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





Aidar Abildabekov was born in 1970.





Graduated from Karaganda State University named after E.Buketov.





He started his career in 1996, working in commercial structures, engaged in entrepreneurial activity in the field of trade.





In 1998-2009, he worked in the customs authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the positions of inspector, senior inspector, chief inspector, deputy head of the customs post, head of the department.





In 2010-2022 he worked in the statistical bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Head of the Department of Statistics of Services of the Agency of Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Head of the Department of Statistics for Almaty, headed the Departments of Statistics of South Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions, Almaty.





From February 2022 to the present, he has held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.