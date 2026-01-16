15.01.2026, 16:24 7136
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Letters of Credence to the President of the Czech Republic
Images
At Prague Castle, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
As part of the formal ceremony, a meeting was held during which the high level of bilateral relations was reaffirmed and mutual interest in their further deepening was expressed.
Significant attention was paid to the creation of favorable conditions for trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as to the development of cultural and humanitarian exchanges. In the context of discussions on current regional and international issues, the importance of cooperation within the frameworks of the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe was underscored in the interests of strengthening global security and stability. The positive momentum of cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia was also noted.
The Czech side was briefed on the new stage of modernization in Kazakhstan, including the priorities outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his New Year interview with the Turkistan newspaper, focusing on the development of a rule-of-law state with a sustainable economy, a stable political system, and a fair distribution of public goods. It was noted that Czech business circles are demonstrating practical interest in Kazakhstan’s economic reforms, particularly in the energy and utilities sectors, where they possess advanced resource-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies.
Along these and other areas of mutually beneficial Kazakh-Czech cooperation, coordinated efforts will continue through the governments of both countries, as well as their business and public communities, with a view to preparing meetings at the highest and high levels.
15.01.2026, 20:22 6361
Kazakhstan and Egypt Intend To Expand Cooperation In The Field Of Healthcare
Images
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Askar Zhengis held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Health and Populations of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the importance of establishing cooperation in the areas of healthcare, medicine, and the pharmaceutical industry.
In particular, the parties discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation in many other areas of healthcare and medicine, such as traditional medicine, pharmaceuticals, epidemiology, and etc.
In addition, the parties agreed to consider the importance of exchanging experiences between qualified specialists and scientists in the medical field, as well as exchanging information and data on important infectious diseases through conferences and exhibitions.
The issues of establishing close cooperation between prominent medical scientists of the two countries were discussed, including regular exchange of experience between specialists in complex surgical operations.
Ambassador Zhengis also reported that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2026 the "Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence" and that work has begun on creating a new system for monitoring the quality and volume of medical services in the country using artificial intelligence technologies.
The Kazakh diplomat informed about specific measures being taken in our country to raise the status of doctors and improve their social situation.
In turn, Minister Abdel-Ghaffar expressed interest in the proposals of the Kazakh side and his readiness to provide maximum assistance in their joint implementation, expressing confidence in the success of these initiatives and agreements.
15.01.2026, 17:45 6661
Tokayev: Interethnic accord - one of major priorities of state policy
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Sergey Ponomaryov, Chairman of the Association of Russian, Slavic and Cossack Organizations of Kazakhstan and Majilis deputy, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Aqorda press service.
President - Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was briefed on the Association’s efforts to further strengthen Kazakhstan’s national identity, people's unity, and foster the upbringing of the younger generation in the spirit of love for the Motherland.
Sergey Ponomaryov reported to the President about the engagement of Slavic organizations in the promotion of state language as a consolidating factor, and about the Association’s plans for 2026 concerning the implementation of the 2030 Concept for Kazakhstan People’s Assembly Development titled Unity in Diversity.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that inter-ethnic accord and people’s unity remain one of the main areas of state policy. According to him, fairness and equality of opportunities for all citizens is a key principle of Just and Fair Kazakhstan.
14.01.2026, 19:41 28611
Preparations for the 2026 Plenipotentiary Conference Discussed in Geneva
Images
A meeting took place today between Kairat Torebayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization and other international organizations, and Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The discussions focused on prospects for further strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ITU, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador conveyed to the Secretary-General the official invitation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to attend the Regional Ecological Summit, highlighting the importance of enhancing cooperation in the field of digital solutions for sustainable development.
The two sides also exchanged views on preparations for the 2026 ITU Plenipotentiary Conference and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in active and constructive engagement in the work of the International Telecommunication Union.
Particular attention was given to opportunities for expanding practical cooperation, including the development of joint initiatives and events involving Kazakh experts on the ITU platform.
14.01.2026, 14:45 28896
Kazakhstan and Slovenia: A Joint Vision for the Future of Cooperation
At a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia, Altay Abibullayev, reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and advancing partnership in the fields of digitalization, innovation, and transport logistics between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties noted that next year Kazakhstan and Slovenia will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations - a significant milestone reflecting the maturity and resilience of bilateral cooperation.
T.Fajon emphasized that Kazakhstan is a key partner for Slovenia in Central Asia and highly valued the results of the official visit of the President of Slovenia to Astana last year, noting its substantial contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and Slovenia’s readiness to further advance the agreements reached.
During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to deepen multifaceted cooperation and maintain regular contacts at all levels, including between the foreign ministers. As Co‑Chair of the Slovenian side, the Deputy Prime Minister confirmed readiness to hold the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Kazakhstan-Slovenia Digital Forum in March 2026 in Ljubljana.
Special attention was given to prospects for expanding trade and economic ties, including cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, ICT, engineering, and energy efficiency. In the context of Kazakhstan’s growing role as a key transit hub, the importance of developing logistics within the framework of the Middle Corridor was underscored. Opportunities for Slovenian companies to participate in projects in Kazakhstan, including through production localization, were also considered.
The Kazakh diplomat positively assessed Slovenia’s successful chairmanship of the UN Security Council in 2024-2025, congratulated Slovenia on its election to the Human Rights Council for the 2026-2028 term, and expressed readiness to continue cooperation within international organizations and on multilateral platforms.
14.01.2026, 12:10 29371
Prospects for Expanding Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Mongolia Discussed in Ulaanbaatar
Images
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Almas Seitakynov met with Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia - Chair of the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic, Scientific and Technical, and Cultural Cooperation (IGC) Myagmarsuren Badamsuren, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting was also attended by Minister for Family, Labour and Social Protection Telukhan Aubakir, Member of Parliament - Deputy Chair of the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Parliamentary Friendship Group Khazhekber Jangabyl, as well as Member of Parliament Sarkhad Zulpkhar.
During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in agriculture, transport and logistics, light industry, tourism, education and culture, as well as opportunities to increase bilateral trade turnover. Particular attention was paid to expanding direct business-to-business contacts between relevant agencies and the private sector, enhancing cooperation, and implementing joint projects.
The parties also noted the important role of parliamentary friendship groups in promoting bilateral relations and strengthening ties between the peoples of the two countries.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize the 10th anniversary meeting of the IGC in Astana in 2026.
14.01.2026, 11:56 29591
Enhancement of the Activities of the Business Council Was Discussed in Riyadh
Images
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held a meeting with Ahmed Al-Dakhil, Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Arabia Business Council, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the negotiations, the parties discussed prospects for further strengthening bilateral trade, economic, and investment interaction.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of actively using the Business Council as a key platform for expanding investment cooperation between the two countries, developing business contacts, and promoting joint projects.
In turn, Ahmed Al-Dakhil noted the significant potential for cooperation between the two states and confirmed the interest of the Saudi side in promoting mutually beneficial partnership.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to enhance the activities of the Business Council by arranging joint events and organizing reciprocal visits by business delegations.
14.01.2026, 10:17 29846
Future Korean Diplomats Were Briefed on Kazakhstan’s Foreign Policy and Reforms
Ambassador of Kazakhstan the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov delivered a lecture on "Kazakhstan’s Multi-Vector Foreign Policy and the Development of Relations with the Republic of Korea", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organized with the support of the Korean Culture Association as part of a training program for future diplomats. Over 80 middle and high school students of the Republic of Korea - young leaders interested in international relations and diplomacy - took part in the lecture.
In his remarks, the Kazakh diplomat provided a detailed overview of the key points raised by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his recent interview with Turkistan newspaper titled "Kazakhstan Has Entered a New Stage of Modernization." In particular, he emphasized that 2026 has been designated by the Head of State as a pivotal year in Kazakhstan’s long-term development. Special attention was paid to sustainable economic growth, large-scale infrastructure modernization, Kazakhstan’s positioning as a regional logistics hub, as well as priorities in digitalization and artificial intelligence, in connection with the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence.
The Ambassador also highlighted the President’s initiatives aimed at introducing advanced technologies in agriculture, transport, infrastructure, and logistics. In this context, projects related to smart cities, including Alatau City, green initiatives, and tourism development measures were presented.
Ambassador Arystanov noted that the modernization priorities outlined in the President’s interview closely align with the experience and strategic priorities of the Republic of Korea, opening broad opportunities for bilateral cooperation in digitalization, innovation, green energy, sustainable development, and urban planning. He expressed confidence that the synergy of efforts between Kazakhstan and Korea would elevate bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.
During the lecture, the Ambassador also underscored Kazakhstan’s consistent commitment to the principles of peace, interfaith dialogue, and mutual respect. In this regard, special emphasis was placed on the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, in which representatives of the Korean Jogye Order of Buddhism regularly participate.
As part of the event, participants were shown a tourism promotional video about Kazakhstan, and informational magazines and travel guides were distributed. The lecture concluded with an interactive Q&A session.
Particular attention was drawn to the creative segment of the program, during which students had prepared and presented their own vision of Kazakhstan in advance. Divided into groups, they delivered thematic presentations on culture, history, foreign policy, and tourism potential. Each group presented its topic to the Ambassador, turning the meeting into a lively and substantive dialogue and clearly demonstrating the students’ high level of preparation and engagement.
During the Q&A session, participants demonstrated a strong awareness across a wide range of topics. Discussions covered issues of national identity and state symbols, the role of ethnic and religious diversity in strengthening social harmony, as well as the contribution of ethnic Koreans to the development of Kazakhstani society and their role as a "bridge" between Kazakhstan and Korea.
The event served as an important platform for deepening mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Korea, strengthening an atmosphere of trust and friendship, and opening new opportunities for the development of youth and educational exchanges between the two countries.
14.01.2026, 08:12 27446
Kazakhstan and Finland Discuss Prospects for Cooperation in Nuclear and Radiation Safety
Images
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov met with Director General of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) Petteri Tiipana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the results of their cooperation over the past year and also discussed plans for collaboration in 2026 in the field of nuclear and radiation safety. The main attention was paid to issues of regulation and exchange of experience in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy, as well as prospects for expanding practical cooperation between the relevant agencies of the two countries.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan stressed the interest of the Kazakh side in deepening cooperation with STUK, including the exchange of expertise, holding joint events and strengthening institutional cooperation.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation, maintaining regular contacts and expressed their readiness to continue cooperation at the expert level.
