Astana Hosts Meeting of the Regional Contact Group of Central Asian Countries on Afghanistan

As part of his official visit to Dushanbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties reviewed priority areas of political, economic, water and energy, transit and transport, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.





The sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening political dialogue based on the principles of friendship, mutual trust and strategic partnership. They underscored the importance of regular contacts at high and highest levels for deepening bilateral relations and coordinating efforts on regional issues.





Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the high level of personal relations between the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as well as the importance of implementing the agreements reached at the highest level.





Developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan is an important priority for Kazakhstan. Thanks to the political will of the Heads of State, our strategic partnership has been elevated to a qualitatively new level with the signing of the historic Treaty on Allied Relations," the Kazakh Foreign Minister stated.





For his part, Minister Muhriddin noted that the allied nature of bilateral relations fully corresponds to the traditional spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual respect between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.





Particular attention was paid to expanding economic ties. The parties discussed further measures to increase bilateral trade, create favorable conditions for attracting investment and implement joint projects. For many years, Kazakhstan has consistently ranked among Tajikistan’s top three trading partners. Owing to joint efforts, bilateral trade exceeded 1.2 billion US dollars last year. The sides agreed to take coordinated measures to achieve the goal set by the Heads of State to increase trade turnover to 2 billion US dollars.





The interlocutors also focused on prospects for cooperation in agriculture, including the development of agro-industrial cooperation and increased supplies of agricultural products.





The ministers reviewed issues of cooperation in the water and energy sector, emphasizing the importance of rational and mutually beneficial use of water resources and the development of energy partnership.





The parties also discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in transport and logistics, including infrastructure development and enhancing the efficiency of regional routes and international corridors. The Foreign Ministers agreed that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, as landlocked countries, are capable of realizing significant transit potential by providing mutual access to major markets in Europe, the Caucasus and South Asia.





The ministers exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda. They highlighted constructive cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including such international organizations as the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as mutual support for the two countries’ international initiatives. They also exchanged views on ensuring regional security and sustainable development in Central Asia, reaffirming their readiness for close coordination of efforts on international platforms.





Following the talks, a Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2026-2028 was signed.





Minister Kosherbayev also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to Ismoil Somoni, the founder and first ruler of the Tajik state, located at Dusti (Friendship) Square in Dushanbe.