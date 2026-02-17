Conference Dedicated to the Outcomes of the State Visit of the President of Kazakhstan Held in Islamabad

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, jointly with the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), held a conference entitled "Kazakhstan-Pakistan Relations: Post-Visit Reflections and Pathways for Strategic Cooperation", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Representatives of government bodies, the diplomatic corps, academic circles, expert and business communities, as well as leading media outlets of the two countries took part in the event.





Among the Chief Guests were Minister of State - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Digital Media Fahd Haroon, COMSTECH Coordinator General Iqbal Choudhary, Vice-President of the Turkic Academy Askhat Kessikbayev, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Member of the National Assembly Khurram Dastgir Khan, and Director General CAR’s and ECO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Hasan Ali Zaigham.





The event also featured the presentation of the book "Pakistan and the Turkic World," prepared by the Turkic Academy.





In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin shared the key outcomes of the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan on 3-4 February this year, highlighting the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership and more than 70 agreements and memoranda, including commercial contracts. The Ambassador also informed participants about the opening of Al-Farabi Center at Quaid-i-Azam University, K. Satbayev Center at the National University of Sciences and Technology, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Center at the International Islamic University Islamabad, as well as the "Dostyk" Sports Center, and the successful holding of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum.





Speakers at the conference also included ISSI Chairman Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, ISSI Director Talat Shabbir, Head of the major Central Asian business group "KCM Kant" Tanvir Aftab, and others.





From the Kazakh side, experts of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhit Assanbayev and the Foreign Policy Research Institute under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Sergey Savelyev participated online.





During the panel sessions, participants discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Pakistan relations, the development of regional connectivity, transit potential and transport-logistics cooperation across the Eurasian space, cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, as well as the expansion of trade-economic, investment, and humanitarian ties.





Experts highly praised the substantive outcomes of the visit, noting its rich agenda and clear focus on establishing a strategic partnership across all areas of mutual interest.





Conference participants unanimously emphasized that the high-level visit laid a solid foundation for further diversification and expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.





The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan expressed gratitude to the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad for organizing the conference at a high professional level.