Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Hungary in the Agro-Industrial Sector was Discussed at the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, met with the State Secretary for Agricultural Affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary, Imre Hubay. During the meeting, comprehensive information was presented on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in the field of agriculture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties discussed the participation of Hungarian companies in the development of Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector. Attention was given to the activities of the UBM Group, which plans to implement projects on the production of compound feed and premixes in Kazakhstan. It was noted that Hungarian agribusiness companies are actively involved in Kazakh-Hungarian joint projects in the areas of plant protection products, genetics, irrigation technologies, and food processing. Attention was also drawn to the fact that environmental trials of sorghum, wheat, triticale, barley and alfalfa conducted in Kazakhstan and Hungary demonstrated positive results.





In this regard, the parties agreed to continue exchanging experience in crop production and animal husbandry, as well as to carry on with projects aimed at testing high-yielding Hungarian varieties and hybrids. Cooperation in the field of international standardization in seed production was also discussed. It was emphasized that the adoption of EU standards and other regulations in this area is of particular importance for Kazakhstan, and issues related to the introduction of varietal certification schemes and the control of seed circulation in international trade were reviewed.





The meeting also addressed the issue of mutually beneficial expansion of logistical partnership. This area opens additional opportunities: Hungary may become a gateway to Europe for Kazakh agricultural products, while Kazakhstan, in turn, provides access to the markets of Central Asia and China.





The export potential of Kazakhstan's agricultural products was discussed as well. It was underlined that there is significant potential for supplying processed agricultural goods and bioproducts to European markets, including Hungary. Ambassador A. Saparbekuly also invited the Hungarian side to take a more active part in implementing investment projects in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex.





In this context, various investment opportunities were presented, including the development of dairy cattle breeding, poultry farming, seed production, beekeeping, as well as interrelated areas of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector - crop production, and the rapidly growing sectors of biofeed and biofertilizers.





Information was provided on state support measures for investment, tax incentives and infrastructure support.





During the discussion, the work and outcomes of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission for cooperation in the field of agriculture were also noted.





As a result of the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to organize a visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary to Kazakhstan in early 2026. During the visit, Hungarian experts will be able to explore investment prospects, familiarize themselves with the Kazakh market and with the state support measures for the agro-industrial complex. The parties also agreed to continue cooperation in the identified areas of development of the agro-industrial sectors of both countries.