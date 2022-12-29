Draft law cancelling Law on the First President introduced to Kazakh Majilis
The draft law was developed in order to implement amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan following the results of the republican referendum. In particular, Article 46 of the Constitution and paragraph 4 are to be excluded providing for the norm that, in accordance with the amendments to the Constitution, introduced by the Law as of this June 8, the status and powers of the First President of Kazakhstan are determined by the Constitution of the Republic and the constitutional law," Majilis deputy Arman Kozhakhmetov told the plenary session.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Tokayev wraps up his working visit to St. Petersburg
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev tours State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
Throughout the year, over 80 major events were held. Many initiatives aimed at expanding the economic cooperation, maintaining close humanitarian ties and strengthening the Organization’s authority were carried out. Our joint efforts were reflected in the documents adopted following the Astana Summit in October. During the entire year, special attention was placed mainly on the realization of the tasks set within the 2030 CIS Economic Development Strategy. All these steps were effective. I’d like to note with satisfaction that the trade turnover of Kazakhstan with the CIS countries amounted to almost $30bn in January-October this year, a 11% rise compared with 2021 ($26.5bn). There was a rise by nearly $5bn," said the Kazakh Head of State.
I’d like to draw your attention to the creation of favorable conditions for trade. We believe that it is necessary to work in detail on eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers, avoid protectionism. It is importance to establish interaction regarding food security. A CIS ministerial conference scheduled to take place in Astana next year is set to look for common approaches in the area. We hope for active participation of relevant ministries. New mechanisms and formats of cooperation to increase the efficiency of transport and logistics projects within the CIS are needed. In this regard, the North-South international corridor with the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway as the important transport artery is of special significance," stated the Kazakh President.
To adapt the Organization to the modern global realities we should enhance its potential, strengthen its position in the international arena. Documents are to be prepared to establish CIS Observer and Partner institutions in the near future. Certainly, the common cultural and humanitarian cooperation and strengthening of language space in the CIS is of paramount importance. St. Petersburg’s official status as the CIS cultural capital for 2023 will benefit greater cultural ties between the CIS countries," noted Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev greeted by Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan pursues balanced foreign policy - FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi
This year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan. High level of interaction has been achieved over the past years. Out relations are positioned as strategic partnership within the parliamentary friendship," concluded Tileuberdi.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev arrives in St. Petersburg
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President signs youth policy law
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi pays visit to Japan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
28.12.2022, 11:07Draft law cancelling Law on the First President introduced to Kazakh Majilis 28.12.2022, 15:141781Prospects for EAEU development discussed in Yerevan 28.12.2022, 12:321221United Nations Square set to appear in Astana 28.12.2022, 15:511141Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty 28.12.2022, 15:371046AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiary 22.12.2022, 16:1644311Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan holds talks in narrow format 23.12.2022, 16:3241371Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi pays visit to Japan 22.12.2022, 13:1139896Kazakhstan approves 2023 SDGs Implementation Action Plan 23.12.2022, 16:2537196Stamp cancellation ceremony dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to UNESCO held 22.12.2022, 07:4336936President Tokayev plants tree in alley at Uzbek Presidential Palace 29.11.2022, 14:5762181Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece 30.11.2022, 15:1159211Sakura In Snow 29.11.2022, 09:5157591Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana 06.12.2022, 16:1557471Natural seal conservation reserve to be created in Caspian Sea 01.12.2022, 13:3757371Big and Small Wild Cats