Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Canada Confirmed Commitment to Strengthening Partnership
At the initiative of the Canadian side, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Anita Anand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Minister Kosherbayev took the opportunity to congratulate Canada on its successful chairmanship of the Group of Seven (G7). He noted the high level of bilateral economic cooperation, the positive dynamics of trade turnover, as well as the implementation of a number of major investment projects with Canadian companies such as Cameco, Ivanhoe, Teck Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and B2Gold.
For her part, Minister Anand emphasized Canada’s interest in further expanding cooperation in the trade and economic, energy, investment, innovation, and education spheres, expressing readiness to maintain regular political dialogue and high-level exchanges.
The ministers also "compared the notes" on key issues of the international agenda and on current aspects of cooperation within multilateral formats.
Conference on Human Rights and the Development of the Penitentiary System Held in Astana
A scientific and practical conference entitled “Human Rights and the Development of the Penitentiary System: National Priorities and International Standards” was held on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day and the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The event was organized by the Commissioner for Human Rights in cooperation with UNDP Kazakhstan, the Council of Europe, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The conference discussed strategic and pressing issues related to ensuring human rights in places of deprivation of liberty, developing systems for the resocialization of convicted persons, as well as strengthening cooperation between state bodies, international organizations and the human rights community.
In his welcoming remarks, Commissioner for Human Rights Artur Lastayev underlined that Kazakhstan continues its consistent efforts to humanize the penal system. He noted that the human rights protection must be ensured even beyond the walls of correctional institutions, and that a humane, rehabilitation-oriented penitentiary system is a key factor in reducing recidivism. Kazakhstan is steadily strengthening mechanisms to protect the rights of persons in places of deprivation of liberty, expanding public oversight and introducing international standards for the treatment of prisoners, whereas the gradual reform of the penal system has made it possible to significantly reduce the prison population.
The UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Sukhrob Khojimаtov welcomed the country’s efforts to ensure human rights in closed institutions, Kazakhstan’s accession to the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture and the establishment of a National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), while stressing the importance of further strengthening its institutional capacity, ensuring the independence of monitoring visits and effectively implementing recommendations in practice.
The EU Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić emphasized the importance of projects implemented jointly with Kazakhstan in the areas of the rule of law and human rights, while highlighting the key role of international human rights mechanisms and standards in modernizing the national penitentiary system and strengthening guarantees of the rights of persons in places of deprivation of liberty.
The Regional Representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia Matilda Bogner noted the importance of the NPM and continued reforms of the penitentiary system in preventing torture.
In his turn, the Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Stanislav Vassilenko underlined the growing role of the institution of the Commissioner for Human Rights, the Coordinating Council, and the NPM. Their systematic monitoring, recommendations and expert work are an essential element of the national architecture for the protection of human rights. He recalled that Kazakhstan successfully presented its Fourth National Report under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) and its Third Periodic Report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) at the 144th session of the UN Human Rights Committee. UN experts highly commended the abolition of the death penalty, the strengthening of the Ombudsman institution and the NPM, as well as progress in promoting gender equality, political inclusion and steps to enhance the independence of the judiciary.
The event brought together representatives of state bodies, the judiciary and law enforcement system, civil society institutions, as well as partners from international and regional organizations working in the field of human rights protection and penitentiary reform.
Kazakhstan Remains Committed to Active Cooperation with the UN in Combating Drugs and Countering Crime
The joint session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs and the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice took place at the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the session, delegations reviewed strategic, budgetary, and administrative issues that will shape the Commissions’ work in the coming years.
In his statement, Yerkebulan Tyndybekov, Deputy Head of the Judicial Administration Department for the city of Astana, emphasized the importance of strengthening international cooperation in combating organized crime, corruption, terrorism, and other forms of criminal activity.
The Kazakh delegation reiterated the country’s readiness to contribute actively to the work of the Commissions, share national experience, and support global efforts aimed at combating drug-related crime and advancing international security.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Montenegro
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daulet Batrashov presented his Letters of Credence to the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović. In accepting the Letters of Credence, the Head of Montenegro emphasized that Kazakhstan is an important partner of the country in the Central Asian region, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting that took place after the ceremony, the parties noted the friendly nature of the relations between the two countries and emphasized the mutual desire to further develop comprehensive cooperation across the entire spectrum of interaction.
In the context of discussing the expansion of political cooperation, President Milatović expressed his intention to pay an official visit next year to Astana.
The President of Montenegro, fondly recalling his meetings with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the sessions of the UN General Assembly in 2023 and 2025, conveyed his best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan and the Head of State.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed his interlocutor on the priorities of Kazakhstan's domestic and foreign policy, including the implementation of large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Tokayev. The parties also discussed current issues on the international agenda.
Turkish Investors Reaffirm Their Commitment to Expanding Their Investments in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Yerkebulan Sapiyev, and Consul General in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, held a series of meetings with Turkish investors operating in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In particular, productive negotiations were conducted with the leaders of several companies: Eczacıbaşı Holding, which is carrying out geological exploration in the mining sector in the Aktobe region; LC Waikiki, which has completed the first phase of a modern logistics center in the Almaty region; Yıldız Holding, which has implemented a confectionery production project in the same region; Alarko Holding, which has completed the first phase of a 500-hectare industrial greenhouse project in the city of Shymkent; and Orzax İlaç, which is implementing a project for the production of active biological supplements in the Turkistan region.
During the meeting, representatives of these companies spoke about their projects in Kazakhstan and noted that safe and favorable conditions have been created for investors. The companies were also invited to consider diversifying their investments in Kazakhstan. At the same time, new projects are being developed with these companies.
In particular, projects under consideration include fertilizer production in Kazakhstan, the production of mid-range sanitary ware, and the opening of a chain of mini-markets. A meeting was also held with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ziraat Bank, Burhaneddin Tanyeri, whose institution is Türkiye’s largest state-owned bank. During the meeting, it was noted that the bank’s branch in Kazakhstan has been operating since 1993 and that the bank will continue to improve the quality of service provided by its branches in Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosts Russian ambassador, hails talks with President Putin
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Russian Ambassador in Kazakhstan Aleksey Borodavkin on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the Head of State noted that thanks to joint efforts, the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is successfully developing across all areas, and that the political dialogue gained new unprecedented momentum.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the successful outcomes of his recent state visit to Russia and the productive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which gave a significant boost to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.
A Presentation Dedicated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan was Held in Skopje
In the Cultural and Information Center of Skopje, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in North Macedonia organized a presentation dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty and timed to coincide with Kazakhstan's Independence Day. The event brought together representatives of cultural, academic and business communities, the media, politicians, diplomats and the general public, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
A special part of the event was a photo exhibition, presented for the first time by the Embassy and dedicated to the natural and cultural attractions of Kazakhstan. The guests were presented with the picturesque landscapes of the country, its modern architectural symbols and historical heritage sites, which made it possible to clearly demonstrate the versatility and beauty of the Kazakh land.
The presentation, enhanced by a striking visual exposition, became a compelling demonstration of Kazakhstan's dynamic development and also helped raise participants' awareness about the prospects for bilateral cooperation.
The cultural program of the event allowed guests to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Kazakh traditions. Folk kyuis performed on the dombra, traditional dances by representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, as well as a tasting of national cuisine became bright and memorable elements of the event, receiving high praise from the audience.
In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Burshakov emphasized the important role of political and socio-economic reforms carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the sustainable development of our country and strengthening the stability of Kazakh society.
Kazakhstan and the Сanadian Province of Quebec Expand Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation
At the invitation of Quebec’s authorities, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Dauletbek Kussainov paid an official visit to the French-speaking Canadian province. The program included meetings with the leadership of the Government and Parliament of Quebec, as well as representatives of the business community, academic institutions and cultural organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During his meeting with Quebec’s Lieutenant Governor, Manon Jeannotte (representative of the British Monarch), both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to developing partnerships in economic, cultural and educational spheres. Ms. Jeannotte emphasized that the province views Kazakhstan’s agricultural and industrial regions as promising partners for strengthening interregional cooperation.
In Quebec City, the Kazakh diplomat also held talks with Vice-Speaker of the provincial Parliament F.Benjamin, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie C.Skeete, Minister of Education M.Biron, and visited Laval University, one of the oldest universities in North America.
The second day of the Ambassador’s official visit focused on meetings with representatives of international organizations headquartered in Quebec, as well as investment and economic discussions in Montreal, the province’s largest city.
In particular, meetings with representatives of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reviewed the outcomes of the organization’s recent visit to Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan’s contribution to global sports development. In discussions with Montreal’s business community, Ambassador Kussainov presented promising areas for trade and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the province of Quebec, including the mining and metals sector, agriculture, information technology, energy and tourism.
Overall, the talks in Quebec confirmed the parties’ strong interest in deepening cooperation in economic and cultural-humanitarian fields and identified specific avenues for further joint action.
Kazakhstan-Brazil: Exploring New Horizons through Political Consultations in Astana
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the seventh round of Kazakhstan-Brazil political consultations, co-chaired by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Suzan Kleеbank, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The discussions reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to dynamically developing mutually beneficial cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral relations.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev highlighted the strong momentum in political, trade, and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Brazil. He noted that both countries view the agro-industrial sector, product processing, transport and logistics infrastructure, energy, agriculture, civil aviation, and digitalization as promising areas for joint projects. Local production initiatives and investment in high-tech industries were of particular interest, which offer additional opportunities to strengthen bilateral partnership.
Deputy Minister Kleеbank expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its high-level participation in the BRICS and СОР-30 Summits. She emphasized that Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country with an embassy in Brazil, demonstrating the country’s strong interest in a long-term partnership. Similarly, the Brazilian Embassy in Astana remains the only Brazilian diplomatic mission in Central Asia, highlighting Kazakhstan’s role as a key partner and strategic hub for Brazil’s engagement with the region.
The First Deputy Minister also underscored education as an area with untapped potential, offering opportunities for academic exchanges and Portuguese language studies.
He further outlined key regional trends, including enhanced connectivity, transport and logistics routes, as well as a focus on sustainable development.
The Brazilian side praised Kazakhstan’s multilateral initiatives, including efforts to strengthen global energy and nuclear security, advance international cooperation in the green economy, promote the water-climate agenda, and actively participate within the UN and other international organizations, as well as regional integration frameworks. Both countries emphasized their shared commitment to multilateralism, diplomacy, and equal international cooperation.
The parties also discussed prospects for expanding humanitarian and educational ties, including university partnerships and joint research projects. The topic of increasing tourism exchange was also addressed.
At the conclusion of the consultations, both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and confirmed their readiness to maintain regular contact at various levels.
