Environmental Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Jordan Discussed in Amman

Tell a friend

At the Ministry of Environment of Jordan, a meeting took place between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay, and the head of the Ministry Ayman Abdullah Suleiman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for developing Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation in environmental protection, climate change, and sustainable natural resource management, as well as collaboration on relevant international platforms.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan informed the Jordanian side about the upcoming Republican referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026, at which the draft of the new edition of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be submitted. It was noted that the proposed amendments are aimed at further improving the system of public administration and enhancing the efficiency of state institutions.





Special attention was given to the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan of December 12, 2025, on the establishment under the auspices of the United Nations of a specialized international body on water resources, aimed at strengthening global coordination in the field of water security.





In this context, the Ambassador conveyed to the Minister an official invitation to participate in the "Regional Environmental Summit 2026", noting that the event will be part of the international effort to promote Kazakhstan's initiative to establish a specialized UN structure on water resources.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in further developing dialogue on environmental issues and strengthening cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations.