This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and the United States Discuss Development of Regional Cooperation Ahead of the C5+1 Summit
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Kazakhstan
I personally intend to visit all five countries in the coming year. So I know it would probably be a week-long trip. So we’ve got to work on that and make that happen together," Rubio said.
At the Second World Summit on Social Development Kazakhstan presented its priorities in the field of social policy and international cooperation
Kazakhstan, U.S. deepen energy cooperation through digital technologies
Projects implemented in Kazakhstan are key assets in the global portfolios of our American partners. Their scale underscores Kazakhstan’s strategic importance in ensuring global energy stability and reflects our successful, mutually beneficial cooperation," the minister emphasized.
Kazakhstan Strengthens Economic Partnership with the Middle East within the Framework of KGIR-2025
Future of the Kazakhstan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Discussed in Astana
Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation: Tokayev holds talks with Lukashenko
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with President of Finland Alexander Stubb
Your visit carries special significance - it is an important and, in many ways, breakthrough event that will give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan and Finland have established good traditions of friendship and mutual cooperation. There are no unresolved issues between our countries, though the potential for expanding cooperation in trade and investment remains significant. I believe that the Business Forum organized at your initiative is of great importance. This afternoon, I will also take part in its work and I expect it will inspire entrepreneurs of our two countries to further strengthen business ties. In addition, we maintain active humanitarian contacts. Overall, Finland enjoys great popularity in Kazakhstan - our people hold deep respect for your country, its culture, and its traditions. Many Kazakh tourists visit Finland with great pleasure. I am confident that your visit will open up new opportunities for strengthening the partnership between our nations," - the President Tokayev emphasized.
This is my third visit to Kazakhstan. The first time we met was in 2008, when I served as Minister for Foreign Affairs and you were Speaker of the Senate. I believe that today we will focus on two key areas. The first is the development of our bilateral relations and business cooperation. I am accompanied by a large business delegation that includes representatives of more than 20 leading Finnish companies. It was a pleasure to see familiar Finnish brands such as Isku and Honkarakenne on the streets of Astana. The second area of our talks concerns foreign policy and security. We share many common interests and are striving to find solutions to complex issues," - said the President of Finland.
Under your leadership, Finland continues to play a constructive role on both the European and global stage. We highly appreciate your statesmanship and commitment to the values that make your country a model to follow in the modern world. In Kazakhstan, we attach great importance to friendship with Finland and stand ready to implement the agreements already reached, as well as to develop new areas of cooperation," - said the President Tokayev.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and China Outline Prospects to Strengthen Eternal Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
The personally friendly contacts between the heads of Kazakhstan and China serve as a solid foundation for the continuous development of inter-state relations. The two landmark reciprocal visits of our leaders this year and the negotiations held as part of them have, without doubt, elevated Kazakh-Chinese cooperation to an unprecedented level," noted Minister Kosherbayev.
Kazakhstan is our esteemed strategic partner in the region with whom China is ready to comprehensively strengthen and develop mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of the peoples of the two countries", said Wang Yi.
