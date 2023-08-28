Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon survey Tajikistan Agriculture and Industry Trade Show  

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the BRICS Summit highlighted the growing role of the SCO, an organization uniting the economies of rapidly developing nations.





The President said today’s summit may significantly strengthen the BRICS role and help solve several pressing global problems based on open dialogue and mutual understanding.





The summit takes place amid the escalation of tension in the international arena characterized by large-scale political leverage, confrontations, and widespread sanctions.





As the chair of the SCO the Head of State shared the vision of the prospects and common interests of interregional cooperation.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan as one of the SCO funders intends to use its SCO Chairmanship for transforming it into a more efficient organization able to respond to challenges. For more than two decades the SCO gained valuable experience in multilateral relations and regional cooperation.





Taking into account common interests and priorities of the BRICS and SCO the Head of State suggested joining efforts in the key directions.





The President urged to seek for an acceptable formula of peace, stability and security based on the UN Charter.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the BRICS and BRICS Plus partners could cooperate in promoting this initiative for the common good.





Next year Kazakhstan will hold the SCO Digital Forum. The Head of State invited the BRICS Plus partners to take an active part in this important event.





Besides, the President of Kazakhstan invited all partners to join economic, trade, transportation and investment projects via the North-South, and East-West corridors.