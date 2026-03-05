This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Deputy Minister Received the Ambassador of Iran
Members of the ESCAP Working Group on the Establishment of the Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development Visited Kazakhstan
Copies of Credentials Presented by Ambassadors of Several States at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Cooperation on Referendum Monitoring Discussed with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights in Astana
Tokayev Receives Credentials from Eight Newly Appointed Ambassadors
Our economy, despite some challenges and difficulties, is nevertheless the most successful and robust in our part of the world, and at least the biggest one. But we are not complacent. We are carrying out economic reforms. At the same time, on the 15th of March, we are holding a referendum on the draft of a new Constitution, and hopefully this draft will be passed by our citizens. Of course, it will be a great step forward in enhancing and modernizing our country. And of course, we are very hopeful that our new Constitution will lay down a very solid basis for other endeavors in terms of democratization, modernization, and the transformation of Kazakhstan on the path of progress and prosperity," - the President said.
Kazakh Culture Showcased at an International Festival in India
Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presented Copies of Credentials
Copies of Credentials from the Ambassador of Argentina were Accepted at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
The Progress of Political Reforms in Kazakhstan Was Positively Assessed in Berlin
Most viewed
04.03.2026, 09:10Copies of Credentials from the Ambassador of Argentina were Accepted at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 04.03.2026, 10:1520931Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presented Copies of Credentials 04.03.2026, 12:1620381Kazakh Culture Showcased at an International Festival in India 04.03.2026, 15:10Cooperation on Referendum Monitoring Discussed with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights in Astana19796Cooperation on Referendum Monitoring Discussed with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights in Astana 04.03.2026, 17:4819561Copies of Credentials Presented by Ambassadors of Several States at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 27.02.2026, 15:31103061Why UK-Kazakhstan economic cooperation matters today 27.02.2026, 18:4097216Kazakhstan and Indonesia Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue 27.02.2026, 20:2696656Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Receives U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft 27.02.2026, 13:2595241Kazakhstan ready to further deepen relations with Serbia - Tokayev 26.02.2026, 22:1994276Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary 05.02.2026, 14:58159571Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan 08.02.2026, 09:45138306Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 09.02.2026, 20:12131846Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event 12.02.2026, 17:10129626World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki 06.02.2026, 21:02128361Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation