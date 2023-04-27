26.04.2023, 09:39 8696
Kazakh PM, CNPC Vice President hold talks
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Vice President Huang Yongzhang to discuss the development of new investment projects in the energy sector, Kazinform learnt from the primeminister.kz.
The Prime Minister said the CNPC has been working in Kazakhstan for over 25 years as one of the key strategic energy sector partners. He added the Government of Kazakhstan is set to further deepen strategic cooperation.
In his turn, Huang Yongzhang expressed the company’s interest in expanding its activities in the territory of Kazakhstan. "China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors. The CNPC is ready to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations," he said.
During the meeting the sides focused on oil exports, improving working conditions of CNPC workers in Kazakhstan, and other pressing issues.
26.04.2023, 11:33 8481
President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly
The theme of the session is Just and Fair Kazakhstan: Unity, Stability, Development
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the regular XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan on Thursday, April 27, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
The theme of the session is Just and Fair Kazakhstan: Unity, Stability, Development.
26.04.2023, 10:30 8596
President Erdoğan awards 1st Vice Minster of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan
On April 25 President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan awarded search and rescue teams of more than 80 countries who took part in the rescue operations in the quake-hit provinces of Türkiye.
1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Ibragim Kulshimbayev was also awarded the medal, Kazinform quotes the Ministry’s press service.
As earlier reported, Kazakh rescuers pulled seven people alive from under the rubbles of the collapsed buildings. 88 bodies, including the bodies of 10 children, were recovered from the debris. The rescuers removed over 250,000 cubic meters of debris at large.
25.04.2023, 13:20 8806
Kazakhstan to boost trade coop with Afghanistan
Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin unveiled the government's plans on cooperation with Afghanistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
We cooperate and trade with Afghanistan. The trade volume amounts to 1 billion US dollars, which is more compared to the trade with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Politics is politics, and economy is economy. We plan to ramp up this trade cooperation. There are real prospects for delivering wheat, flour, and seed oil there [to Afghanistan - edit]. Why should we refuse from this opportunity?" said Zhumangarin on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting today.
We have already opened a trading house of Kazakhstan there and appointed our representative who will coordinate all this work, because Afghanistan is a big and diverse country. We need to study the market and get familiarized ourselves with local business communities. I want to invite Afghan businessmen here and hold a business forum, to enable them to see Kazakhstan and our opportunities. Afghanistan is a rich country from the viewpoint of subsoil use," said the Minister.
Earlieк, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov said Kazakhstan planned to open a trading house in Afghanistan's Herat.He also informed, that Kazakhstan would accept the diplomats of the new Taliban regime of Afghanistan (prohibited foreign organization in Kazakhstan). According to him, a positive decision was taken in regards to Afghan administration's request on accreditation of its diplomats in Kazakhstan.
25.04.2023, 09:56 16671
OSCE PA President to visit Kazakhstan in June
Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Special Representative on Sustainable Development Goals Askar Shakirov participated in a session of the OSCE PA Bureau in Copenhagen, Kazinform reports citing the Senate’s press office.
The parliamentarians discussed the relevant international issues and the current activity of the OSCE PA including the organization of the election observation missions and preparation for the 30th annual session in Vancouver. The participants were presented the reports of three general committee, special committees, treasury and special envoys in main areas of the Assembly’s work.
The Kazakh Senator thanked the OSCE PA leadership for sending the election observation mission to Kazakhstan on March 19. In his opinion, the participation of such a delegation, which included 9 members of the OSCE PA Bureau indicates the support of the parliamentary community of Kazakhstan at an important stage of systemic democratic reforms.
As part of the event, Askar Shakirov and President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt discussed the issues of further strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE PA.
Margareta Cederfelt highly praised the strategic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on building Just and Fair Kazakhstan and expressed her readiness to pay an official visit to our country in June this year.
24.04.2023, 13:23 16856
President Tokayev receives Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
Welcoming the guest, President Tokayev expressed confidence that Petr Fiala’s official visit to Kazakhstan would contribute to strengthening the bilateral relations.
He said that the Kazakh-Czech business forum would be useful in promotion of the bilateral business contacts and cooperation.
The sides discussed the prospects of expanding the trade-economic and investment cooperation including transport and logistics sector. The Kazakh President stated readiness to provide all-round support to the Czech investors.
We welcome investments from the Czech republic to various sectors of economy, including energy and machine-building, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare and pharmaceutical industry," he stressed.
In turn, Petr Fiala confirmed the Czech Republic’s commitment to further development of cooperation with Kazakhstan.
Czech Republic enjoys longstanding and friendly relations with Kazakhstan and we reckon on their continuation. I hope, that today's meeting will boost our contacts. Kazakhstan is quite important partner for us. The cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic is one of the most important pillars of the European Union - Central Asia relations," the Czech PM highlighted.
The sides exchanged also views on the topical issues of the international agenda.
24.04.2023, 13:00 17096
Kazakhstan, Czech Republic see sharp increase in commodity turnover - PM
Kazakh-Czech Business Forum has kicked off in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov addressed the participants with a speech of welcome.
He congratulated the attendees on the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh-Czech diplomatic relations.
Over the years of partnership, we have established close cooperation in all the sectors and these relations are based on economic interests, with a huge potential for development," Alikhan Smailov said.
He emphasized that the Czech Republic had been one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the European Union. Commodity turnover between the two countries sees a sharp increase, having augmented by 67% in the past year. Significant growth is observed this year too, after commodity turnover increased twofold.
I am confident that goods turnover between our countries will keep rising in the future," he added.
The Forum is aimed at expanding the economic ties between the two states, development of business contacts and mutually beneficial cooperation between the Kazakh and Czech business communities.
Those attending the event are heads of central and local state bodies, national and quasi-state companies, representatives of sectoral and regional business associations as well as heads of leading Czech companies such as Škoda Transportation, TELMO, EGAP, STV Group etc. More than 150 delegates are participating in Forum in total.
21.04.2023, 18:40 29491
KMG, Glencore discuss cooperation prospects
A meeting between Magzum Mirzagaliyev, KazMunayGas company chairman, and Alex Sanna, head of marketing, oil at Glencore, took place in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the KMG.
During the meeting the sides focused on promising areas of cooperation with the possibility of carrying out joint investment projects.
Mirzagaliyev noted given the development of new technologies and climate regulation, the KazMunayGas company looks into additional measures for decarbonization, implementation of green projects, which could be a potential area of bilateral cooperation.
The Glencore delegation was briefed about the development of business in the petrochemical industry. So, last year the Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI) plant with a design capacity of 500 thousand polypropylene per year was launched in Atyrau.
Notably, on June 9, 2022, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Glencore CEO Gary Nagle to discuss the decarbonization of the economy, some aspects of the company’s activity in the mining and energy sectors of Kazakhstan.
21.04.2023, 08:20 26356
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Oraza Ait
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Fitr, also known as Oraza Ait, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State heartily congratulated all the Muslims on Eid al-Fitr. People visit each other and say the warmest greetings on this day. The President highlighted it is time which contributes to strengthening unity and solidarity of our people.
The President said Islam is a religion which proclaims ideas of morality, good deeds and peace. All these core values are shared and deeply-held by Kazakh people in their traditions and customs.
In a conclusion the Head of State wished each family happiness and joy.
