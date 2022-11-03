Kazakh President signs law on amending the Treaty on EAEU

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service published a joint statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia on further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

Following the talks held between Mr. Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Mr. Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, on November 1, 2022 in Skopje, the Parties adopted a Joint Statement according to which:

Kazakhstan and North Macedonia confirm their interest in developing a trusting political dialogue, building up trade, economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation in a spirit of openness and mutual understanding.

The Parties welcome the decision of the Republic of Kazakhstan to open an Embassy in the Republic of North Macedonia in 2023, which will give an additional impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Parties will work on the preparation and implementation of the official visit of H.E. Mr. Stevo Pendarovski, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, to Kazakhstan at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Parties welcome the first meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation to be held in Skopje on November 3, 2022, which will contribute to further increase of mutual trade, expansion and diversity of the structure of trade turnover.

Kazakhstan supports North Macedonia's priorities for the OSCE Chairmanship in 2023, notes the significant progress in the process of integration of North Macedonia into the EU and wishes successful implementation of the outlined plans.

The Parties express their intention to continue the practice of holding regular political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers and agreed to hold the 3rd round of consultations in Skopje in 2023.

The Parties note with satisfaction that, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the global economic crisis, the volume of mutual trade between the two countries increased by 88% in the first 7 months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The Parties agree to further expand the bilateral legal and contractual framework by signing agreements in the trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of security and the fight against organized crime.

The Parties agree that inter-parliamentary ties are an important area of interstate cooperation, and note the need for regular meetings of legislators, as well as their interaction at international events.

The Parties will promote the establishment of direct contacts between regions and universities, the exchange of tours of creative teams and the holding of Days of Culture in the territories of the two countries.

The parties note common approach of the two countries on certain bilateral and international issues and in conformity with the priorities and commitments of each side will support initiatives within the framework of international organizations.

The Kazakhstan side expresses its profound gratitude to the North Macedonia side for the hospitality accorded to it on this visit.