Kazakh President voices solidarity with Bahrain

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a telephone conversation with the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on Monday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.





Discussing the current situation in the Middle East with Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his support and solidarity with the brotherly people of Bahrain in this challenging period.





The Kazakh President voiced concern regarding missile attacks on civilian infrastructure in Bahrain and other nations not involved in the conflict with Iran.





The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Kazakhstan advocates for de-escalation and the peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.





In turn, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa thanked the President of Kazakhstan for his unwavering support and reaffirmed Bahrain's commitment to further expanding bilateral cooperation, with a focus on trade, economic, and investment ties.





The two leaders confirmed their dedication to strengthening the friendship and partnership between Kazakhstan and Bahrain. They wished the brotherly peoples of the two countries peace, well-being, and prosperity during the holy month of Ramadan.