Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President visits Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State meets newly appointed ministers
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prosecutor General to deliver report on January event
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Constitutional Court to symbolize Just Kazakhstan, President
Kazakhstan prioritizes ensuring protection of constitutional rights of the citizens. The members of the public express readiness to taking an active part in it. That’s why I suggested establishing the Constitutional Council. This initiative and other important decision were supported by the citizens at the nationwide referendum," the Head of State said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year
Despite the hardships of the outgoing year, we feel optimistic about the future. I hope 2023 will become the year of opportunities and new horizons. The way will be anything but simple. But we should move forward to meeting the goals set putting aside all doubts and anxiety," the Head of State said wishing all Happy New Year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
World leaders extend New Year congratulations to Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
05.01.2023, 16:34JANUARY TRAGEDY: The Prosecutor General's Office on the January 2022 events in Kazakhstan. DocumentaryJANUARY TRAGEDY: The Prosecutor General's Office on the January 2022 events in Kazakhstan. Documentary 05.01.2023, 12:52261President visits Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana 05.01.2023, 13:15136Kazakh Prosecutor General says foreigners took part in January riots 05.01.2023, 18:43106Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev 05.01.2023, 17:08101Last year's air passenger traffic to exceed 10 million mark in Kazakhstan 29.12.2022, 21:0252386President signs law on transport and subsoil use 31.12.2022, 11:2147206World leaders extend New Year congratulations to Kazakhstan 30.12.2022, 20:2647201Kazakh President congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on World Blitz Chess Championship victory 31.12.2022, 12:0647111Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0046976Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year 06.12.2022, 16:1585966Natural seal conservation reserve to be created in Caspian Sea 07.12.2022, 15:0785016Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister 06.12.2022, 14:2070441Nuclear Icebreaker Plows The Arctic Ocean 13.12.2022, 12:2560926Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away 14.12.2022, 14:3857451Prosecutor General’s Office inspects Arcelor Mittal Temirtau’s activity