Kazakhstan and Egypt Intend To Expand Cooperation In The Field Of Healthcare

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Askar Zhengis held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Health and Populations of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the importance of establishing cooperation in the areas of healthcare, medicine, and the pharmaceutical industry.





In particular, the parties discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation in many other areas of healthcare and medicine, such as traditional medicine, pharmaceuticals, epidemiology, and etc.





In addition, the parties agreed to consider the importance of exchanging experiences between qualified specialists and scientists in the medical field, as well as exchanging information and data on important infectious diseases through conferences and exhibitions.





The issues of establishing close cooperation between prominent medical scientists of the two countries were discussed, including regular exchange of experience between specialists in complex surgical operations.





Ambassador Zhengis also reported that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2026 the "Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence" and that work has begun on creating a new system for monitoring the quality and volume of medical services in the country using artificial intelligence technologies.





The Kazakh diplomat informed about specific measures being taken in our country to raise the status of doctors and improve their social situation.





In turn, Minister Abdel-Ghaffar expressed interest in the proposals of the Kazakh side and his readiness to provide maximum assistance in their joint implementation, expressing confidence in the success of these initiatives and agreements.