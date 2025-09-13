Kazakhstan and Finland Discuss Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Kazakhstan Janne Heiskanen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the talks, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.





Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in further advancing political dialogue and strengthening economic ties, including the participation of Finnish companies in innovative projects in Kazakhstan involving digital technologies and artificial intelligence.





The interlocutors also exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda, as well as the upcoming events within the framework of the UN and the OSCE.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to maintain active dynamics of Kazakh-Finnish interaction both bilaterally and multilaterally.