Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in Consular Affairs and Readmission

The Kazakh delegation, led by Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Daniyar Iskakov, held consultations at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany. The German side was represented by Deputy Head of Legal Department and Director for Legal and Consular Issues, Legal Migration and Return Issues of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Christian Klein, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The consultations focused on a comprehensive review of the current state and future prospects of consular cooperation, the further expansion of the bilateral treaty and legal framework, as well as next steps towards facilitating the visa regime between Kazakhstan and the European Union.





The Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany hosted the inaugural meeting of the Working Group on the Implementation of the Bilateral Intergovernmental Readmission Agreement. The meeting took place within the framework of the Joint Declaration on Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Republic of Germany, endorsed on 16 September 2024 by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Working Group includes representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany.





During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on practical modalities for implementing the Readmission Agreement, discussed matters related to bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and migration, and examined opportunities for introducing digital solutions to enhance the efficiency of identification and transfer procedures for persons subject to readmission, as well as to improve the overall management of migration processes.





At the conclusion of the visit, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing cooperation across the full spectrum of consular and migration-related issues, highlighted the importance of maintaining a constructive and dynamic expert-level dialogue, and underscored the steady deepening of the friendly partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany.