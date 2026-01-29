Kazakhstan and International Religious Organizations Enhance Cooperation within the African Union

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the African Union Zhalgas Adilbayev held a meeting with the Regional Director for Africa of the international organization "United Religions Initiative" (URI), representative to the African Union and the UN Office in Africa Ambassador Mussie Hailu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The meeting focused on discussing the key initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which he has outlined during the National Kurultai. Particular emphasis was focused on Kazakhstan’s transition to a new political model, which includes the modernization of the legislative branch, the establishment of the office of Vice President, and the strengthening of national and civic identity.





M.Hailu highly commended Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of "spiritual diplomacy." He noted that the principles championed by Kazakhstan are in complete harmony with the mission of the United Religions Initiative.





During the conversation, the Regional Director provided a detailed overview and feedback regarding the Kazakh President’s initiatives. Both parties discussed the prospects for hosting joint events within various international frameworks, including on the sidelines of the African Union.





Furthermore, the parties addressed the outcomes of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Astana in September 2025, promotion of the principles of the Astana Declaration, and future perspectives of cooperation in promotion of interfaith dialogue.





In conclusion of the meeting Z.Adilbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan will continue to actively work toward the rapprochement of cultures and religions, contributing to the creation of a harmonious international community.