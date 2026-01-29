This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms Presented in the Capital of Hungary
relevant news
Kazakhstan and the International Monetary Fund: Kazakhstan's Contribution to Food Security in the Middle East
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Issues of Cooperation within International Organizations Discussed in Amman
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Discussed Cooperation in the Field of Digitalization
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and International Religious Organizations Enhance Cooperation within the African Union
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Morocco Positively Assesses Political Reforms in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Senior Officials of the "Central Asia - Germany" Format Identified Priority Areas for Further Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Vietnam Strengthen Trade and Economic Cooperation
Currently, two companies with Kazakh capital, Cottecons and Kusto Group - are operating in Vietnam. In addition, six investment projects involving Vietnamese companies, including VinGroup, Sovico Group, Crystal Bay Tourism Group, ROX Group, and Mareven Food Central, are being implemented in Kazakhstan," - the Ambassador noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
22.01.2026, 19:10Kazakh Government reviews comprehensive plan to combat shadow economy 22.01.2026, 16:10103896President Tokayev Signs the Board of Peace Charter 23.01.2026, 19:01103256The Consulate of Kazakhstan was Opened in Phuket 22.01.2026, 17:5298266Kazakhstan - Thailand: New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed in Phuket 23.01.2026, 16:2592731Upcoming Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented at the OSCE 31.12.2025, 18:20176441Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 31.12.2025, 09:20170566Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched 01.01.2026, 19:10169671New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan 06.01.2026, 20:54166996Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 02.01.2026, 15:45160821The scientist warned about a set of magnetic storms in 2026