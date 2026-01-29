Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms Presented in the Capital of Hungary

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, met with Adam Stifter, Deputy State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary. During the meeting, the parties discussed pressing issues on the bilateral agenda within the framework of the Kazakh-Hungarian strategic partnership, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The interlocutors reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on upcoming high-level bilateral visits, opportunities to expand cooperation, and prospects for strengthening the legal framework and interaction within international organizations.





The Hungarian side was briefed on key initiatives shaping Kazakhstan’s future development, as well as on the upcoming constitutional reforms proposed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the National Assembly in Kyzylorda. Particular attention was paid to the President’s vision regarding the future name, structure, and powers of Parliament, as well as to his theses aimed at reforming socio-political and state power institutions, including the People’s Council and the Vice Presidency.





In turn, Adam Stifter underlined that Hungary attaches great importance to the development of relations with the Organization of Turkic States and the countries of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan. Budapest is interested not only in strengthening political dialogue, but also in deepening mutually beneficial trade, economic, and investment cooperation. The further intensification of comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan-Hungary’s strategic partner in Central Asia and a recognized "middle power" and leading state in the region - remains an official priority for the Hungarian side.





Following the talks, the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. They noted that 2025 had been an important year for bilateral relations and expressed confidence that 2026 would likewise be marked by significant and large-scale events at both bilateral and multilateral levels.