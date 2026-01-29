Morocco Positively Assesses Political Reforms in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Morocco Saulekul Sailaukzy was received by Andre Azoulay, the Senior Advisor to the King of Morocco on Economic Affairs and Dialogue of Civilizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties noted the growing momentum in bilateral relations and the alignment of strategic interests between the two nations. S.Sailaukzy briefed A.Azoulay on the large-scale constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan announced by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the fifth session of the National Kurultai.





The Moroccan side expressed keen interest in Kazakhstan’s role as a global hub for interfaith dialogue. Emphasizing the importance of sustained inter-civilizational engagement between Kazakhstan and Morocco, Ambassador presented key outcomes from the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Astana in September 2025.





Speaking admiringly of Kazakhstan, the Royal Advisor commended the country’s foreign policy trajectory and achievements in political modernization, praising the pragmatic and balanced approach to reform. He underscored the strong conceptual alignment between Astana and Rabat on issues of peace, tolerance, and intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogue.





Against this backdrop, both sides agreed that Astana’s decision to join the Abraham Accords, along with Kazakhstan’s and Morocco’s recent joining of the Board of Peace, initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, creates fresh avenues for deepening comprehensive Kazakh-Moroccan cooperation.





The discussion also covered bilateral cooperation and prospects for expanding political, trade and economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties. Particular focus was placed on implementing agreements reached during the 2025 visits by Kazakhstan's





Foreign Minister and the Speaker of the Mazhilis of Parliament, including boosting bilateral trade, developing optimal intercontinental transport and logistics corridors, and launching joint investment projects.