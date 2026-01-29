Kazakhstan’s Human Rights Reforms Highly Praised in Romania

Images | gov.kz

During the 3rd Forum of Parliamentary Committees on Legal Issues, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Romania, Yerlik Ali, informed the forum participants about the current situation in the country in the field of human rights protection, paying particular attention to the prevention and combating of domestic and domestic violence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





It was noted that this issue is the focus of attention of the state authorities of Kazakhstan, and comprehensive measures are being taken to improve legislation, strengthen institutional mechanisms for the protection of victims, and develop preventive and social programs.





In addition, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan provided detailed information on the political and legal reforms being carried out in the country, including the transformation of the parliamentary system and changes in the constitutional and legal architecture of the state.





During the discussions, it was emphasized that Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of political modernization, including a set of constitutional and parliamentary reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and discussed at the National Kurultai.





The National Kurultai was noted as an effective platform for public dialogue, involving citizens in the discussion of strategic reforms and legislative initiatives that contribute to the modernization of public administration and the strengthening of political stability.





The presentation by the Kazakh side aroused interest among the forum participants and contributed to the exchange of experience in the field of legal development, parliamentary reforms, and international cooperation in the field of human rights protection.