Kazakhstan and Kuwait Strengthen High-Level Dialogue

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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait, Yerzhan Yelekeyev, held a meeting with sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, Ambassador noted sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah’s significant contribution to the development of public administration in Kuwait. Throughout his career, he has held a number of high-level government positions, including the post of Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait from 2006 to 2011.





The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Kuwait cooperation, with a focus on enhancing trade and economic ties, business relations, and investment cooperation.





Particular attention was given to preparations for the upcoming visit of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev, to the State of Kuwait in the autumn of this year, which is viewed as an important step toward further strengthening bilateral cooperation.





Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding partnership in priority areas of shared interest.