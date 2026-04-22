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Kazakhstan and Kuwait Strengthen High-Level Dialogue
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Tokayev and Rahmon discuss ties ahead of RES 2026
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Mongolian people closely follow Kazakhstan’s achievements - Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
Thanks to your relentless efforts, Mongolia is undergoing remarkable positive transformations. Last year, the country’s economy grew by 6.8%. This achievement became possible, undoubtedly, due to your wise policy. Under your leadership important initiatives aimed at improving people’s well-being have been implemented. We know, that Mongolia is pursuing its comprehensive development plan Vision-2050. You have launched the construction of a new city Kharkhorum. We wish you every success in bringing these unique projects to fruitionm," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
You also, two years ago in 2024, made a state visit to Mongolia and truly elevated Mongolian-Kazakh relations to a new level of strategic partnership. Undoubtedly, this event will be inscribed in golden letters in the history of our bilateral cooperation," said the Mongolian President.
Mongolian people closely follow Kazakhstan’s achievements. During your visit in 2024, we signed more than ten documents. In the course of the current state visit, we will also sign a number of important documents," he stated.
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Kazakh Foreign Minister Received the Ambassador of Israel
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Prominent Japanese Politician Heads Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan
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Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Turkic States on the Sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum
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Central Asian and Russian Foreign Ministers Reviewed Positions and Future Cooperation Plans
The combination of the economic potential of Central Asia and Russia opens long-term prospects for strengthening a comprehensive partnership, creating a solid foundation for future achievements and new horizons of cooperation," said Minister Kosherbayev in his remarks.
In these circumstances, particular importance is attached to coordinating efforts to counter terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, illicit arms trade and illegal migration," Minister Kosherbayev noted.
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Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the CIS and the signing of the Almaty Declaration. Today, it can be confidently stated that thanks to the adoption of the Almaty Agreement, a fundamentally new paradigm of peace, cooperation and good-neighbourliness was formed in our region," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Further strengthening coordination and cooperation within the CIS meets our fundamental interests and remains an important factor in ensuring the sustainable development of the Commonwealth states," he added.
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President Tokayev attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 panel session
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