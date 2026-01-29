Kazakhstan and Thailand: Advancing Expert-Level Cooperation

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, met with Issara Sereewatthanawut, Secretary-General of the King Prajadhipok’s Institute (KPI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





KPI is widely recognized as Thailand’s leading national hub for research and professional training in the areas of democracy, constitutionalism, political development, and effective governance. The Institute delivers educational programs and executive-level capacity-building courses for senior officials at both national and provincial levels, conducts applied research and advisory work, and engages closely with state institutions, parliamentary bodies, and international organizations.





During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the areas of public administration, social development, parliamentarism, and training personnel for the Central Government and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as opportunities for establishing partnerships between relevant scientific, educational, and analytical institutions in Kazakhstan and Thailand.





The Kazakh diplomat briefed the Thai side on Kazakhstan’s current political modernization agenda, highlighting priorities set out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 5th session of the National Kurultai held in Kyzylorda in January 2026. He noted that the reforms are focused on building a "Just Kazakhstan," reinforcing the principle of "Law and Order," and improving the overall efficiency of public governance.





Special attention was given to the President’s decision to establish a Constitutional Commission, tasked with systematically consolidating proposals to further refine the country’s system of governance and preparing a package of constitutional amendments for consideration through a nationwide referendum.





Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan’s ongoing reforms are irreversible and aim to create a more effective, transparent, and citizen-oriented state, while strengthening resilient democratic institutions.





Kazakhstan is ready for practical, content-driven cooperation with Thailand’s specialized institutions. Expert exchanges, joint research, and shared educational initiatives could significantly enhance human capital development in both countries", M.Baimukhan said.





In response, Secretary-General Sereewatthanawut expressed interest in developing institutional ties with Kazakhstan’s research and analytical community, pointing to strong potential for collaboration on comparative studies, the exchange of best practices in parliamentary work, democratic institution-building, and improving governance performance.





The parties reviewed possible cooperation formats, including joint seminars and conferences, exchanges of experts and program participants, and the launch of collaborative research projects.





Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to plan a visit by the KPI Secretary General to Kazakhstan with the aim of holding substantive meetings with government agencies, scientific, educational, and analytical institutions, as well as to identify specific areas for practical cooperation.