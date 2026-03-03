Kazakhstan and Thailand Outline Prospects of Bilateral Cooperation

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, held a meeting with Urasa Mongkolnavin, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle Eastern and African Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation and explored priority areas for further engagement between Kazakhstan and Thailand. Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the consistent development of political dialogue and to strengthening partnership in the trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres.





The interlocutors reviewed preparations for upcoming bilateral events and exchanged information on the domestic political agenda of the two countries, including the recent parliamentary elections in the Kingdom of Thailand and the forthcoming constitutional referendum in the Republic of Kazakhstan.





M. Baimukhan provided a detailed overview of the legal and institutional framework of the referendum, underscoring its importance for the continued development of democratic institutions and the further improvement of the system of public governance in Kazakhstan.





Particular attention was devoted to digital transformation and innovation-driven development. The Ambassador briefed the Thai side on Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN ESCAP Digital Solutions Centre in Almaty, aimed at promoting digital technologies, advancing e-government, supporting digital trade, and enhancing regional cooperation in digitalization and artificial intelligence. The importance of coordinated efforts within multilateral frameworks to ensure sustainable and inclusive digital development was emphasized.





In discussing humanitarian cooperation, the parties highlighted the importance of cultural and educational exchanges as a foundation for strengthening mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries. The positive dynamics of cultural events, academic exchanges and cooperation between relevant institutions were noted, along with readiness to further expand contacts in culture, science and higher education.





The interlocutors also exchanged views on multilateral cooperation and regional issues, reaffirming their interest in maintaining constructive dialogue and coordination at international platforms.