27.03.2026, 17:12 12671
Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic Intend to Deepen Substantive Dialogue at the Level of Foreign Policy Authorities
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Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Petr Macinka, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic Kairat Abdrakhmanov. During the meeting, held in a friendly and trusting atmosphere, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral relations, including preparations for upcoming visits, and exchanged views on key aspects of the regional and international agenda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The head of the diplomatic mission briefed the Czech Minister on the current priorities of Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as on the progress of the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular attention was given to the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, adopted at the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026.
It was emphasized that the constitutional amendments are aimed at further democratizing the political system, strengthening the balance among branches of power, and expanding guarantees of the rights and freedoms of citizens in the context of the country’s ethnocultural and religious diversity.
For his part, Minister Macinka noted that Kazakhstan is among the Czech Republic’s priority partners in Central Asia. The head of Czech diplomacy highlighted the stability that distinguishes the country amid the current geopolitical turbulence. The Minister also expressed keen interest in Kazakhstan’s political reforms, noting the boldness of the parliamentary transformations reflected in the new Constitution, which was supported by the people of Kazakhstan in the referendum.
The interlocutors also noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation and the significant potential for its further development across various sectors, including industry, agriculture, science, and education. The importance of implementing joint projects with high added value, as well as advancing industrial cooperation and technology transfer, was underscored.
Particular attention was paid to cooperation within multilateral platforms, including dialogue within the United Nations, the OSCE, and other international frameworks. In this context, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan informed the Czech side about recent initiatives undertaken by Kazakhstan’s leadership on the international stage. The parties confirmed their interest in coordinating approaches on key issues of the global agenda.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to maintain an active political dialogue between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic at the highest and high levels.
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27.03.2026, 22:35 11746
Qatar’s Shura Council Highly Commends the Outcomes of the Referendum in Kazakhstan
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The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev held a meeting with the Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Qatar and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to enhancing interparliamentary dialogue, as well as expanding trade, economic, and investment ties.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed on the outcomes of the national referendum on the draft new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, emphasizing its importance for the country’s institutional development and the continued improvement of public administration.
For his part, the Qatari side noted that the referendum results clearly demonstrate broad public support for the ongoing reform agenda and expressed confidence that the updated constitutional framework will serve as a solid foundation for sustainable development and more effective state institutions.
The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to implementing all agreements reached following high-level reciprocal visits.
They also highlighted that the traditionally friendly relations between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Qatar, based on mutual respect and support, continue to strengthen and gain new momentum and substance.
The interlocutors further exchanged views on key regional and international issues, underscoring the importance of resolving differences through political and diplomatic means as the most effective path toward ensuring peace and stability.
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27.03.2026, 20:54 12201
The Results of Referendum on Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Were Discussed in Helsinki
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A briefing was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Helsinki with the participation of experts and representatives of the Association of Journalists of Finland. The event served as a platform for sharing key information about current developments in Kazakhstan and for strengthening cooperation in the media sphere and bilateral relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the briefing, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Azamat Abdraimov informed the participants about the results of the referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan and presented the data published by the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that these results represent a strong endorsement of the efforts of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and reflect a high level of trust in his political course. He noted that the adoption of the new Constitution is a significant and pivotal milestone for the country, opening new opportunities for the development of state institutions and the strengthening of the legal foundation of society.
The participants also discussed the outcomes of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland in 2025, including achievements in the political, economic and cultural spheres. They exchanged views on further prospects for collaboration and highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations.
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27.03.2026, 20:21 12436
The Potential for Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and India in the Pharmaceutical Industry was Discussed at a Business Forum in Almaty
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov took part in the "Kazakhstan-India Pharma Business Meeting" business forum, aimed at developing and deepening Kazakh-Indian cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The forum brought together representatives of leading pharmaceutical companies and organizations, including Acies Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Abaris Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Akriti Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., and AMTEC Health Care Pvt Ltd., demonstrating the growing mutual interest of the business communities of both countries in strengthening comprehensive economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and India.
More than 12 thousand Indian students currently study in Kazakhstan, with the majority enrolled in medical universities. This reflects the high level of trust in Kazakhstan’s education system and creates a strong foundation for future ties in healthcare and medical research. A clear example of this is the recent investment project by India’s MSN Group to construct a full-cycle pharmaceutical plant in the Almaty region", Alibek Kuantyrov noted.
In turn, Akim of Almaty Darkhan Satybaldy expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of the pharmaceutical sector, particularly the formation of modern industry clusters, the opening of research centers, and the launch of pharmaceutical production projects in the city.
Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Y.K. Sailas Thangal emphasized the importance of holding the business forum and the opportunities for developing long-term economic relations between the two countries.
As part of the event, "Kazakh Invest" presented Kazakhstan’s investment and pharmaceutical potential, encouraging Indian entrepreneurs to take a more active role in localizing the production of medicines and medical equipment in the country.
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27.03.2026, 18:30 12916
The Arab Republic of Egypt Has Been Removed From the List of Countries Not Recommended for Travel
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan announces the removal of the Arab Republic of Egypt from the list of countries not recommended for travel. This decision has been made taking into account the current situation, as well as the functioning conditions of civil infrastructure, including international airports and tourist areas in the country, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the same time, due to the ongoing tense situation in the Middle East, as well as the periodic closure of airspace by a number of countries in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan maintains its recommendation to refrain from all types of travel until the situation fully normalized to the following countries: Bahrain, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan currently in the region are once again urged to exercise heightened personal safety measures, refrain from visiting potentially dangerous areas, strictly follow the instructions of local authorities, including immediately proceeding to shelters in the event of a missile threat, and maintain constant contact with Kazakhstan’s foreign missions, tour operators, and air carriers.
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27.03.2026, 18:13 11481
Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and China hits $48.7 billion
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Han Chunlin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kazakhstan, has announced an 11% increase in bilateral trade, highlighting the importance of the next five years for the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The head of the Chinese diplomatic mission summarized the results of cooperation in 2025 during a press briefing titled "The Spirit of China’s ‘Two Sessions’ in 2026." He especially noted the strengthening of political mutual trust between the two countries.
Bilateral trade turnover reached $48.7 billion, increasing 11% year on year. Cooperation is steadily strengthening in such areas as energy and mineral extraction, petrochemicals, transport and logistics, as well as infrastructure. Meanwhile, cooperation is expanding in new sectors such as automotive manufacturing, modern agriculture, green energy, and the production of construction materials," the diplomat said.
The ambassador noted that in 2025, the two sides also signed a series of agreements in the fields of education, science and technology, sports, and tourism.
He specifically mentioned the Year of Chinese Tourism held in Kazakhstan. According to him, spontaneous trips by citizens of both countries are becoming a new trend in Chinese-Kazakh tourism.
The introduction of the reciprocal visa-free regime continues to yield a positive effect. The flow of people between the two countries has increased significantly. The average daily passenger traffic at the Khorgos International Border Cooperation Center has approached 30,000 people," said Han Chunlin.
In addition, the diplomat congratulated Kazakhstan on the adoption of the new Constitution and emphasized its significance for further reinforcement of political reforms.
The year 2026 is of great significance for both China and Kazakhstan. For China, this year marks the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan, and for Kazakhstan, the beginning of adopting the new Constitution, and the continued strengthening of political reforms. The 15th Five-Year Plan period is becoming a key period for consolidating the foundation and exerting efforts in all directions to carry out socialist modernization. We are undoubtedly facing a new round of vigorous development. At the same time, guided by the strategy of a Just Kazakhstan, the nation is confidently moving toward accomplishing its national development goals. As President Xi Jinping noted, China and Kazakhstan are undergoing a pivotal period of their own development and revival," the ambassador stated.
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27.03.2026, 15:25 13161
Prospects for Kazakh-Slovak Cooperation in Agriculture Were Discussed in Bratislava
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The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Slovak Republic, Zhanna Saginova, held a meeting with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Slovak Republic, Vladimír Vnuk, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, including livestock breeding, seed production, and forestry. Particular attention was given to the procurement of breeding livestock from Slovakia, as well as to expanding the range of agricultural products exported from Kazakhstan to the Slovak market.
The importance of implementing the joint Memorandum of Understanding in the field of forestry was emphasized, along with the work of the relevant working group operating within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation. In follow-up to the agreements reached during the working group’s online meeting in February 2025, the Ambassador proposed considering the organization of training internships for Kazakh forestry specialists at specialized educational institutions in the Slovak Republic, as well as strengthening cooperation between the Forestry Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the National Forestry Centre of Slovakia.
Special attention was also paid to the prospects for joint projects in the fields of biotechnology, soil science, plant breeding and genetics, livestock production, and veterinary science. The Ambassador introduced the activities of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center of Kazakhstan and expressed support for establishing cooperation between the Center and the National Agricultural and Food Centre of Slovakia, as well as the Central Control and Testing Institute of Agriculture in Bratislava.
The recognition of falconry by UNESCO as an element of the intangible cultural heritage of both Kazakhstan and Slovakia opens new opportunities for bilateral cooperation. According to the Ambassador, the existence in Slovakia of a network of forestry schools specializing in professional training of falconers creates new opportunities for training Kazakh "qusbegi".
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing cooperation and agreed to continue a constructive dialogue across all discussed areas.
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26.03.2026, 22:30 40981
Kazakhstan’s Development Vision Following the Referendum was Presented In Slovenia
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On the eve of Nauryz Meiramy, the ancient holiday of the peoples of Eurasia symbolizing renewal, harmony, and solidarity, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia, Altay Abibullayev, delivered remarks at the gathering of 74 Honorary Consuls of Slovenia and Croatia, as well as representatives of the business community of the Balkan region. The event was held at the Slovenian state residence, the Brdo Congress Centre, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh diplomat provided a detailed overview of the results of the national referendum on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution and presented the modern image of the country as a dynamically developing state and a key participant in Eurasian transport logistics. He placed particular emphasis on the development of the Trans‑Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which connects Asia and Europe. He also highlighted the economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan aimed at diversifying the economy, advancing industrial development and digital technologies, and creating a favorable and predictable investment climate.
In his address, the Ambassador underscored the important mission of Honorary Consuls in advancing modern diplomacy, strengthening international contacts, and expanding trade, economic cooperation, and tourism. He noted that their work contributes significantly to building sustainable ties between states and business communities. The Honorary Consuls reaffirmed their intention to take an active part in the next meeting of the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC), scheduled to be held in Almaty in the second half of 2028.A special focus of the event was the strengthening of Kazakhstan-Slovenia cooperation, which has intensified since the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ljubljana in 2024.
The Ambassador emphasized the particular importance of the official visit of President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan in 2025 for bilateral relations. Participants of the gathering were invited to the AI & Digital Bridge business forum, which is expected to open new opportunities for expanding business contacts in light of the President of Kazakhstan’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.Participants expressed genuine interest in further developing cooperation with Kazakhstan and highlighted the significance of such events for promoting the country’s economic and investment potential. In 2027, Kazakhstan and Slovenia will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which will provide additional momentum for strengthening the partnership.
The event was beautifully complemented by a performance of Kazakh cellists, whose music created a special atmosphere and highlighted the rich cultural diversity of Kazakhstan.
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26.03.2026, 22:03 34011
A Telephone Conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Iran
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ministers discussed the current situation in the Middle East and exchanged views on main issues of the bilateral cooperation.
During the conversation, Minister Kosherbayev expressed concern over the situation around Iran and confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide a venue for holding peace negotiations in the city of Turkistan, as previously stated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In addition, it was agreed to continue the dialogue on relevant issues of the bilateral relations.
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