Kazakhstan and United States Discuss Expansion of Investment Cooperation
Kazakhstan and Estonia Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
8th meeting of Kazakhstan - China Business Council kicks off in Beijing
20 key documents signed following 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin
- Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO;
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the adoption of documents following the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO:
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on granting the Lao People’s Democratic Republic dialogue a partner status with the SCO
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on granting the SCO an observer status within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS);
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the SCO partner status;
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on declaring the city of Cholpon Ata, the Kyrgyz Republic, the tourist and cultural capital of the SCO for 2025-2026;
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the powers of the SCO Secretary-General to sign documents:
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the approval of reports on the activities of the SCO over the past year:
- Agreement among the SCO Member States on the SCO Anti-Drug Centre;
- Agreement among the SCO Member States on the Universal Centre for Countering Security Challenges and Threats of the SCO Member States;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on the 80th Anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the establishment of the United Nations;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on strengthening cooperation in the digital economy;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on sustainable energy development;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on cooperation in the field of green industry;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on further deepening international cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on supporting the multilateral trading system;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on effectively addressing and combating the global drug problem;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on scientific, technical, and innovation cooperation;
- Statement of the Heads of Authorized Ministries and Agencies of the SCO member states on strengthening investment cooperation in the field of sustainable development;
- Protocol to the Agreement between the SCO and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the conditions of stay of the SCO Secretariat in the People’s Republic of China dated June 17, 2004.
Tokayev says Kazakhstan supports creation of SCO security centers
Amid escalating geopolitical conflicts, technological rivalry, financial and economic sanctions, as well as environmental and man-made disasters, the SCO must serve as a permanent platform for broad political dialogue, building mutual trust in the international community, and fostering humanitarian cooperation and intercivilizational dialogue. In this regard, we positively assess the initiatives of President Xi Jinping on global development, global security, global civilization, and global governance. We consider it extremely important to fully implement the ten-year development strategy of the SCO, to be adopted today, said Tokayev.
Tokayev extends Constitution Day greetings to Slovak President
Carrying forward Shanghai Spirit for peace and shared prosperity
Key things to know about SCO Tianjin Summit
The Shanghai Spirit is the 'root' and 'soul' of the SCO," said Fan Xianrong, a Chinese foreign ministry official responsible for coordination work in the SCO.
China will work with all parties of the SCO to remain true to the organization's original aspiration, shoulder its mission, carry forward the Shanghai Spirit, and provide SCO solutions for global governance and reform," Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin told the press last week.
China believes that a friendly, united and productive Tianjin Summit will advance the SCO into a new phase of high-quality development, characterized by greater solidarity, closer coordination, stronger momentum and higher effectiveness," Liu said.
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Continue to Develop Strategic Partnership and Alliance
Kazakhstan highly values Tajikistan’s efforts to strengthen stability and security in Central Asia. The signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century is a vivid testament to your country’s commitment to fostering multifaceted interaction in the region," stated Minister Nurtleu.
