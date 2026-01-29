Kazakhstan and Vietnam Strengthen Trade and Economic Cooperation

Images | gov.kz

With the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Vietnam and the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan, an online Kazakh-Vietnamese networking session was held at the Atameken Regional Office in Almaty. The event brought together representatives of Kazakhstan’s business community and the National Association of Entrepreneurship of Vietnam (ViNen), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The session was attended by the leadership of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" in Almaty, the Association of Exporters of Kazakhstan, and representatives of Almaty Invest.





On the Vietnamese side, participants included the leadership of ViNen, the Vietnamese Textile and Clothing Association, as well as representatives of the Vietnamese companies interested in implementing projects in Kazakhstan.





In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Kanat Tumysh highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic cooperation.





Currently, two companies with Kazakh capital, Cottecons and Kusto Group - are operating in Vietnam. In addition, six investment projects involving Vietnamese companies, including VinGroup, Sovico Group, Crystal Bay Tourism Group, ROX Group, and Mareven Food Central, are being implemented in Kazakhstan," - the Ambassador noted.





In turn, ViNen President Dinh Viet Hoa confirmed his readiness to expand cooperation and to hold regular B2B events between the business communities of the two countries. He stressed the importance of experience exchange, market research, and joint training programs, and also invited Kazakhstani companies to participate in business events organized by the Vietnamese side.





According to Serik Amirov, Special Representative of the Foreign Trade Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan in ASEAN countries, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, with a population of approximately 102.3 million people, became the leader among ASEAN countries in GDP growth last year. Vietnam’s GDP grew by 8.02%, reaching USD 514 billion. In 2025, foreign direct investment inflows amounted to USD 38.4 billion, while the country’s total foreign trade volume exceeded USD 930 billion. These indicators underscore Vietnam’s significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation.





As a result of the event, the parties reached a preliminary agreement to further develop cooperation and implement joint projects in key sectors, including light industry, food production, agriculture, tourism, education, information technology, and healthcare.