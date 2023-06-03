Kazakhstan is an integral part of the global quality infrastructure
The visit of the group of experts of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation on accreditation - ARAS, who have been in Kazakhstan since May 27 to confirm the compliance of the activities of the National Accreditation Center of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan with international standards ISO/IEC 17011, ISO/IEC 17065, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO/IEC 17021 and others, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Planned assessments by the ARAS are a conducting element of the functioning of the quality system on a global scale. The ARAS Working Groups periodically monitor the activities of the accreditation bodies of the ARAS member countries (55 full-fledged participating organizations from 32 countries of the Asia-Pacific region), which, in turn, carry out the accreditation of business entities within their states. Thus, the quality management vertical is maintained in working order throughout the geographical space of the Asia-Pacific region.
The NAC, as a full member of international accreditation organizations: ARAS, ILAC (International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation) and IAF (International Accreditation Forum), regularly confirms its competence as the only state body in the field of conformity assessment determined by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
At the final meeting with the ARAS evaluation group, NAC Director General Talgat Momyshev, on behalf of the team, thanked the international group for their joint work, noted the objectivity, integrity and fairness with which the evaluation was conducted.
For us, the visit of the ARAS experts has become a serious exam, associated with long preparation, excitement, worry about the result. But we are grateful to ARAS and personally to each of you for a comprehensive deep assessment of our work, for your professional vision, for integrity and impartiality", - T. Momyshev stressed.
In the course of their work, international experts from Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the USA and Sri Lanka studied in detail all aspects of the NCA's activities, including the management system and monitoring the work of Kazakhstani appraisers in practice: in certification bodies, assessment of management systems, in medical, testing, calibration laboratories and enterprises.
Following the visit, international experts formed a list of recommendations for the NAC for their subsequent implementation.
The functioning of the NAC is at a very high level, you have a very strong competent team", - said Donny Purnomo Januardhi, deputy head of the group (Donny Purnomo Januardhi), - however, there is always room for changes to reach an even higher level.
Through the fulfillment of the requirements of international standards in work and compliance with them by accredited business entities, the NAC promotes ISO requirements as the basis of competitiveness, a factor of direct influence on the trade and economic potential of Kazakhstan.
