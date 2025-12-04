Kazakhstan Participated in the Opening of the Turkic-Hungarian Cooperation Memorial in the Field of Fundamental Rights

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, took part in the official ceremony held to inaugurate the Memorial symbolizing cooperation between the Turkic States and Hungary in the field of the protection of fundamental rights. The event was organized by Judge of the Constitutional Court of Hungary and former Commissioner for Fundamental Rights, Ákos Kozma, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The ceremony was attended by the Ambassadors of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Hungary Zsolt Németh, as well as representatives of Szombathely Forestry Ltd.





In his opening remarks, Ákos Kozma emphasized the symbolic importance of the Memorial and the continuity of initiatives launched in 2023 during the meeting of the Turkic ombudsmen in Hungary. He noted that the newly unveiled site would serve as a space for dialogue, friendship, and the strengthening of shared values.





The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, expressed gratitude to the Hungarian side for organizing the ceremony. He noted that the newly inaugurated Memorial symbolizes the strong bonds between the Turkic States and Hungary, reflecting shared values and a joint commitment to strengthening the legal and humanitarian foundations of cooperation. Underscoring the steady positive dynamic of Kazakh-Hungarian relations the Kazakh diplomat also highlighted Kozma’s personal contribution, noting his repeated visits to Kazakhstan and active efforts to promote professional exchange.





In conclusion, the Ambassador stressed that cooperation in the field of fundamental rights constitutes an important humanitarian pillar of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary. He expressed confidence that the newly unveiled memorial would become another step toward deepening bilateral interaction.





The ceremony concluded with the traditional ribbon-cutting, a musical performance by Hungarian artists on the flute and tárogató, and a falconry demonstration.