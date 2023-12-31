29.12.2023, 13:59 6986
Kazakhstan removes Taliban from list of prohibited organizations
Kazakh authorities took a decision to remove the Taliban from the list of prohibited organizations. This is what Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov said in an interview with Kazinform News Agency.
Smadyarov said that Kazakhstan revises the national list of prohibited terrorist organizations on a regular basis in order to keep it up to date. As part of this process, it was decided to exclude the Taliban from this list as per the UN practice.
Thus, in compliance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions, which are mandatory for implementation, the Taliban is not included in the list of organizations recognized as terrorist ones.
- How will the diplomatic contacts between Kazakhstan and the Taliban develop?
As for the political contacts, I would like to emphasize that Kazakhstan will further adhere strictly to the decisions and resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly.
The Taliban attempts to establish diplomatic relations with various countries including Kazakhstan and rehabilitate itself in the eyes of the global community. They are actively building trade relations with the nearest neighbors.
27.12.2023, 10:39 23656
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2024
The General Assembly has approved an annual regular budget for the United Nations of about 3.59 billion U.S. dollars, UN News reported on Sunday, Xinhua reports.
The 2024 budget is higher than that of 2023, which stood at nearly 3.4 billion dollars.
The regular budget covers UN activities across a range of areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and public information.
The world body has a separate peacekeeping budget, which has a fiscal cycle ending on June 30. The regular budget covers the calendar year.
26.12.2023, 23:28 23841
Informal meeting of CIS Heads of State takes place
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in an informal meeting of the Heads of CIS States, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Attending the meeting were Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Bedimuhamedow, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
The meeting discussed the priority areas of the Organization's work, as well as plans for further strengthening and development of mutually beneficial cooperation.
An exchange of views on current issues of cooperation within the CIS also took place.
26.12.2023, 09:07 23071
EAEU Free Trade Agreement signed with Iran
Images | primeminister.kz
On December 25, 2023, on the margins of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, a free trade agreement was signed between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states on the one hand and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the other, primeminister.kz reports.
The agreement provides a duty-free trade regime for a wide part of the commodity nomenclature - more than 90%.
Provision of duty-free trade regime will create favorable conditions for the entry of both agricultural and industrial Kazakhstani goods to the Iranian market. Special attention is paid to the possibilities of guaranteed duty-free supplies of Kazakh grain to Iran within the limits of tariff quotas.
In addition to establishing a preferential trade regime, the agreement regulates such trade aspects as the application of protective measures, cooperation in the field of technical barriers, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, customs cooperation, rules for determining the origin of goods, and dispute resolution.
Moreover, the agreement provides for arrangements to ensure transparency in public procurement, as well as arrangements to develop sectoral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, among which special attention is paid to the transport and logistics sector.
Formation of a full-scale preferential trade regime, regulation of a wide range of issues within the framework of the agreement will allow to realize the undiscovered potential of mutual trade and bring trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran to a qualitatively new level.
It should be noted that Iran is a large and promising market with a population of more than 85 million people, and also has a significant transit potential with a developed infrastructure of the Persian Gulf. The agreement will be a serious step in the development of the North-South transport corridor, namely, it will create prerequisites for the implementation of major joint projects in various sectors of the economy, increase mutual foreign direct investment, and build up active economic cooperation between the parties to the agreement.
According to the results of 2022 trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran amounted to $521.4 million, which is 18.3% higher than in 2021. The share of exports from Kazakhstan to Iran amounted to $309.7 million, an increase of 12.5% compared to last year. Imports from Iran to Kazakhstan amounted to $211.7 million. Mutual trade with Iran has great potential for growth and the Agreement is designed to realize it.
25.12.2023, 20:17 20941
Kazakhstan committed to balanced, multi-vector and constructive foreign policy
On the eve of New Year, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry summed up its activities for 2023. 32 heads of state and government, 24 foreign ministers, and heads of international organizations paid official visits to Kazakhstan. Among them are foreign ministers of Hungary, Italy, Great Britain, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, the U.S., Turkiye, Switzerland, and others, head of the Ministry's communications department Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu visited 23 countries this year, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and others.
34 international agreements, including 12 interstate, 15 intergovernmental, and seven interdepartmental agreements were signed in 2023.
He also added Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with 186 states of the world. There are 109 foreign offices of Kazakhstan in 71 countries.
Besides, Kazakhstan evacuated over 400 of its nationals as a result of natural disasters and mounting military and political conflict in the Middle East.
Smadiyarov said Kazakhstan is committed to a balanced, multi-vector, and constructive foreign policy amid the international turbulence.
21.12.2023, 18:34 50221
Arab countries, Russia agree to boost cooperation
Images | Xinhua/Huo Jing
Arab countries and Russia agreed on Wednesday to boost cooperation on international issues, including addressing the Gaza crisis, at the 6th Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum held in the southern Moroccan city of Marrakech, Xinhua reports.
The meeting gathered foreign ministers of participating countries, including Russia's Sergey Lavrov, in addition to Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary-general of the Arab League.
During the conference, the delegates called for the stop of the collective punishment for innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip and urged the UN Security Council to play a more active role in achieving a ceasefire in the enclave.
According to Lavrov, Russia's position on the issue of Gaza coincides with that of Arab countries, adding that Russia is "continuing its efforts to ensure the long-term stabilization of Israeli-Palestinian relations on the basis of an internationally recognized legal framework."
The delegates also discussed topics on deepening Arab-Russian cooperation, especially in the fields of culture, science and energy.
Started in 2009, the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum has grown into an important platform for Arab countries and Russia to exchange views and coordinate positions on various regional and international issues.
21.12.2023, 12:04 51811
UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region
Images | Kazakh MFA
The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution on international cooperation and coordination for the human and ecological rehabilitation and economic development of the Semipalatinsk region. This resolution was adopted by the UN for the eleventh time. It was first adopted in 1997. 85 UN member states co-sponsored the resolution, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The adopted resolution on the Semipalatinsk region is a clear indication of the concern by the international community about the long-term consequences of nuclear tests on the lives and health of people, especially children and other vulnerable groups.
The document recognizes the important role of the Government of Kazakhstan in allocating domestic resources to help meet the needs of the Semipalatinsk region, and calls on the international community to “assist Kazakhstan in developing and implementing special programs and projects for the treatment and maintenance of the affected population, as well as in efforts to ensure economic growth and sustainable development in the Semipalatinsk region.”
19.12.2023, 09:01 58031
Kazakhstan welcomes announcement of 2024 as Year of Voluntary Movement in CIS - Alikhan Smailov
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov took part in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States, held in Moscow (Russian Federation), primeminister.kz reports.
In his speech, the head of government noted that Kazakhstan is interested in further joint work on the CIS platform to deepen integration ties and fill it with new practical content.
The priorities put forward by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the last meeting of the Council of Heads of State are designed to intensify cooperation in the CIS format. First of all to overcome emerging challenges, to find new areas for strengthening productive partnership," Alikhan Smailov said.
Thus, one of the key areas of joint work in the coming year will be cooperation to expand cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as cooperation in the spheres of health care, education and sports.
Prime Minister noted that Kazakhstan welcomes the announcement of 2024 in the CIS Year of Volunteer Movement.
Today, thanks to their selfless deeds, volunteers of the Commonwealth countries continue to make a significant contribution to the development of a tolerant society, maintenance of the culture of mercy and kindness. I urge the CIS states to start practical work on the implementation of Kazakhstan's initiative to establish an annual Volunteers Forum and give it the status of a permanent platform of the Organization," he said.
Speaking about deepening cooperation in the field of health care, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the importance of the work carried out in the field of physical culture and sports.
A serious achievement in this direction is the creation this year of the organizational and legal basis for the CIS Spartakiads among children with disabilities and CIS championships.
Kazakhstan supports this work and plans to take an active part in the upcoming competitions," he said.
According to him, another important area of cooperation is to provide quality and affordable medical care to citizens of the Commonwealth.
The mechanisms of cooperation in the field of health care developed within the CIS helped to overcome the large-scale coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, our countries are now once again facing mass diseases, among which the measles outbreak should be emphasized. In this regard, we call for the activation of all available mechanisms of cooperation in the CIS, including the Council for Cooperation in the field of health care," Prime Minister said.
He added that Kazakhstan with the support of the World Health Organization proposed to create a Coalition of countries on primary health care.
It will allow to promote the principles of prevention and health protection, to develop joint recommendations," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In conclusion, the Prime Minister noted that common approaches of the CIS countries to develop multifaceted cooperation in the field of culture are reflected in the draft Statement on the prospects of cultural cooperation.
14.12.2023, 10:30 70501
Alikhan Smailov: Expansion of European companies presence confirms growth of investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
In Astana, chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held the 13th meeting of the dialog platform "Kazakhstan-European Union". The event was held with the participation of the first heads of central government agencies, representatives of the diplomatic corps and business, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting discussed in detail the issues of improving the tax and customs systems of the Republic, the development of the pharmaceutical industry, geological exploration and agricultural industry, licensing, crediting and business support, reducing the burden of export-import operations, as well as a number of others.
In his speech Prime Minister noted that today the European Union is the largest trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The total volume of European investments exceeded $175 billion. In particular, for 6 months the EU countries invested $5.2 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan.
In Kazakhstan's foreign trade, the share of the EU is about 30%. For 10 months our trade turnover exceeded $34 bln. These indicators reflect our consistent course to increase trade and economic cooperation," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that today more than 3 thousand European companies, including such major transnational corporations as Shell, Eni, Air Liquide, Alstom and Claas, are successfully working in various sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan.
This year has been very fruitful in the development of investment cooperation. Our joint pool is replenished with new major projects. Bright examples are the implementation of the project for the production of green hydrogen by Svevind, the conclusion of an agreement with Total on the construction of a wind farm with a capacity of 1 GW, the plans of Knauf to open the 4th plant for the production of gypsum board, as well as the launch of large-unit assembly of vehicles by Scania," Head of the Government voiced.
According to him, the trend of expanding the presence of European companies in Kazakhstan is a direct confirmation of increasing investment attractiveness of the republic.
It was noted that the creation of favorable conditions for business and improvement of the investment climate remain one of the priority tasks of the Government.
We strive to create the most favorable conditions for the inflow of high-quality and long-term investments. For this purpose, the regulatory and legal framework and investment support tools are constantly being improved in accordance with the best international standards," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Prime Minister reminded that Kazakhstan adopted the Concept of Investment Policy until 2026, taking into account ESG standards. To provide projects with quality infrastructure, the National Infrastructure Plan until 2029 is being developed. As part of the new Tax Code will be introduced service model of administration.
A National Digital Investment Platform is being developed for the convenience of investors to receive public services and quality support for projects," Alikhan Smailov said.
In general, according to him, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will continue a consistent state policy aimed at creating a favorable investment climate.
