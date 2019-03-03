Meeting with the public of South Kazakhstan region

Astana. 27 April. Kazakhstan Today - Opening the meeting, the Head of State noted the regionИs unique historical and cultural characteristics.



- South Kazakhstan is an area that has preserved our national foundations. It is a land of saints, a land with rich cultural traditions, where Khoja Ahmed Yassawi and al-Farabi left their legacy. At present 16% of the countryИs total population live in this region, Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The President of Kazakhstan noted that the history of the southern regions can be justifiably called the history of the entire Kazakhstan.



- Only in South Kazakhstan region there are over 800 historical and cultural monuments. Most of the world's most famous exhibits are here. The cities of Turkestan, Otrar, Sairam, Sauran, the Mausoleums of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and Arystan Bab are our pride. Here the name of each elevation and foothills, rivers and lakes is a history. Martobe, Kultobe and Ordabasy are sacred symbols of unity and cohesion, which influenced our nationИs preservation. It is necessary that all that remains in the consciousness of subsequent generations. Young people should be instilled with a sense of patriotism, love for the Motherland, native land, stressed Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The President of Kazakhstan again pointed out the relevance of full implementation of trilingualism in the country and dispelled the existing doubts about the change of the alphabet.



- It is necessary to actively learn English, which is going to be used in many business areas. This is the sign of the time, which is out of our control, Nursultan Nazarbayev shared.



During the meeting, the Head of State singled out a number of problematic issues of the region's progress.



The region remains subsidized before now. Within the regional budget the last year own revenues account for only one-fifth, the republican budget revenue receipts exceeded 80%. Steps are not taken to reduce the burden on the republican budget and increase the share of own revenues, said the President of Kazakhstan.



Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to the need of providing assistance to business on a permanent basis.



- By this yearИs Address I charged to develop measures aimed at improving the business environment. It is necessary to work out issues coming from the time taken to consider approval documents on allotment of additional land, renewal of lease, and change in the purpose of its use. All these procedures should be transparent, without cases of red tape and paperwork. Entrepreneurship development and financial stability preservation should become an important mechanism in the regionИs self-sufficiency, the Head of State said.



Along with that, the President of Kazakhstan pointed to the need for taking systematic measures to attract investment.



- Total volume of investments was reduced at the end of 2016. And the region has all the prerequisites for growth of agriculture, processing industry, and tourism, summed up Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The President of Kazakhstan particularly fixed on the significance to develop the regionИs tourism potential.



- In my article "Future Outlook: Improvement of Public Consciousness" I have charged to work out "Spiritual Sacred Relics of Kazakhstan" Project, when implementing it we must rely on the cultural and historical heritage of Kazakhstan. South Kazakhstan region has a huge tourist potential with a unique pristine nature and large cultural and historical values. Therefore, it is necessary to create a highly efficient and competitive tourist infrastructure, the Head of State addressed the present.



The President of Kazakhstan pointed to the need for initiate fundamental measures on improving the population employment, in particular, for the youth.



- It is not always important to graduate from a prestigious university; it is important to get a specialty that is in demand in the labor market. This is especially true in the era of information technology, digitalization and computerization of production. In the near future, 50% of current professions are not in demand. Therefore, we must always keep pace with the times and adapt, said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Also, the President of Kazakhstan recalled the resettlement from the surplus regions program actual in the country.



- The Program works well in your area. I know that you are hardworking people, and moving to the northern and eastern regions; you are making your feasible contribution to the countryИs development and its future. We must continue working in this direction. I instruct the regional akim together with the Cabinet to bring in measures on increasing the level of the population employment and its resettlement, the Head of State said.



The President of Kazakhstan noted that construction, pharmaceutical and transport-logistics clusters are being formed in the region, and light industry enterprises are developing.



- In view of the regionИs characteristic aspects, under the Third Modernization, it is also necessary to cultivate processing of agricultural products and export manufactures. We need to develop new growth points - anchor projects, and first of all, in the regional center, stressed Nursultan Nazarbayev.



In addition, the Head of State outlined the importance of realizing the agricultural sectorИs potential.



- It is critical to take full advantage of the ProgramИs possibilities for the agro-industrial complex growth. The main directions are increasing the yield of agricultural products, supporting domestic producers, and applying modern agricultural technology, said the President of Kazakhstan.



In turn, citizens of South Kazakhstan expressed their full support for the provisions of the PresidentИs article "Future Outlook: Improvement of Public Consciousness" and thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for considerate attention to the region.



Also within the framework of the meeting Zhanseit Tuimebayev, akim of South Kazakhstan, reported on the regionИs socio-economic state and its development prospects.



At the end of the meeting, the Head of State wished everyone success and further prosperity.



Source: Akorda press service



