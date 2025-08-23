New Ambassador of Sweden Presented Copies of Credentials at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received the copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Republic of Kazakhstan Lars Stefan Eriksson, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Deputy Minister Issetov welcomed and congratulated the Swedish diplomat on the appointment to Kazakhstan, as well as expressed the Kazakh side’s interest in comprehensive deepening of mutually beneficial relations and strengthening ties between Astana and Stockholm.





The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Swedish cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The diplomats highlighted opportunities to broaden business ties and enhance trade and investment partnership.





In conclusion, the parties agreed to promote active bilateral and multilateral engagement to ensure full implementation of the potential of Kazakh-Swedish relationship.