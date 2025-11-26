24.11.2025, 20:14 28276
No aid requests from Kazakhstani nationals in flood-hit Vietnam - MFA
The Kazakh embassy in Vietnam has so far received no aid requests from Kazakhstani nationals in the wake of deadly floods ravaging the Southeast Asian country, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday several thousand tourists from Kazakhstan are staying in Vietnam.
I note that our embassy and diplomats have received no aid requests from tourists throughout all these days, he said.
Smadiyarov also urged Kazakhstani nationals to stay vigilant and follow any advisories issued by local authorities.
25.11.2025
Kazakh and Turkmen presidents sign documents to expand cooperation
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov adopted a joint statement following talks in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Members of the Kazakhstani and Turkmen official delegations exchanged intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents in the presence of the heads of state.
These documents include:
- Agreement on cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian field between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan;
- Agreement on cooperation in migration between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan;
- Agreement on information interaction in pension provision between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population;
- Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in the legal field between both countries’ Justice Ministries;
- Memorandum of mutual understanding on veterinary cooperation between the Agriculture Ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan;
- Memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan’s National Agrarian Science and Education Center and Turkmenistan’s Scientific and Research Institute of Grain Production;
- Joint action plan for the further expansion of cooperation in the field of transport between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan for 2026/27;
- Plan of basic measures for the promotion of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry and Turkmenistan’s Health and Medical Industry Ministry for 2026/27;
- Memorandum of mutual understanding between the local authority of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region and the authority of Turkmenistan’s Balkan region in the promotion of trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation;
- Memorandum of cooperation in the field of science between Kazakhstan’s National Science Academy and Turkmenistan’s Science Academy;
- Agreement on cooperation in the information field between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Turkmenistan’s State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting, and Cinematography.
25.11.2025
Prospects for Developing Cooperation with Greece Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic Efthalia Kakiopoulou, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as prospects for the further development of Kazakh-Greek cooperation.
The positive dynamics of the political dialogue and interaction in the trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres were noted. Both sides expressed interest in implementing joint projects in the fields of transport and logistics, tourism, education, and digital technologies.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Greece is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union and the Mediterranean region, and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation both at the bilateral level and within international organizations.
Ambassador Kakiopoulou, for her part, highlighted Athens’ commitment to further strengthening comprehensive ties with Astana, underscoring the promising nature of cooperation in the trade and investment sphere and the promotion of cultural initiatives.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a regular political dialogue and continue work on expanding Kazakh-Greek partnership across all areas.
24.11.2025
Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in Consular Affairs and Readmission
The Kazakh delegation, led by Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Daniyar Iskakov, held consultations at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany. The German side was represented by Deputy Head of Legal Department and Director for Legal and Consular Issues, Legal Migration and Return Issues of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Christian Klein, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The consultations focused on a comprehensive review of the current state and future prospects of consular cooperation, the further expansion of the bilateral treaty and legal framework, as well as next steps towards facilitating the visa regime between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
The Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany hosted the inaugural meeting of the Working Group on the Implementation of the Bilateral Intergovernmental Readmission Agreement. The meeting took place within the framework of the Joint Declaration on Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Republic of Germany, endorsed on 16 September 2024 by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Working Group includes representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on practical modalities for implementing the Readmission Agreement, discussed matters related to bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and migration, and examined opportunities for introducing digital solutions to enhance the efficiency of identification and transfer procedures for persons subject to readmission, as well as to improve the overall management of migration processes.
At the conclusion of the visit, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing cooperation across the full spectrum of consular and migration-related issues, highlighted the importance of maintaining a constructive and dynamic expert-level dialogue, and underscored the steady deepening of the friendly partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany.
21.11.2025
Kazakh President and Armenia’s Prime Minister hold talks
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held talks at the Akorda Palace in Astana, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State said the visit of Armenia’s Prime Minister to Kazakhstan is of great significance. He expressed confidence that the visit would give a potent impetus to the development of a strategic partnership between the two countries.
In turn, Nikol Pashinyan thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and a warm welcome, noting the visit would boost bilateral ties.
He said that a new era in bilateral relations began thanks to the official visit of the Kazakh President to the Republic of Armenia last year, during which the countries signed a number of important agreements, some of which have already been implemented, while others are in the process of implementation.
20.11.2025
President sends congratulatory telegram to the Sultan of Oman
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and the people of Oman on the occasion of the National Day of the Sultanate, akorda.kz reports.
In his message, the President noted that Kazakhstan regards Oman as one of its most reliable and important partners in the Arab world and the Middle East.
The Head of State also underlined that relations between Astana and Muscat, grounded in ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, rest on a solid foundation and hold significant potential.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Haitham bin Tariq Al Said every success in his responsible state duties, and conveyed his best wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of Oman.
19.11.2025
Kazakhstan’s MFA Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Conflict Ceasefire Plan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025) on the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
We commend the efforts of the United States and President Donald Trump, as well as other states that made a key contribution to achieving the ceasefire agreement.
The adoption of the resolution is a crucial step toward resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip, restoring trust between the parties, and moving toward lasting peace in the Middle East.
Kazakhstan consistently supports a peaceful, comprehensive, and sustainable solution to the Middle East issue based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, international humanitarian law, and the "two-state solution" that envisions the creation of an independent, viable, and territorially contiguous State of Palestine.
Within the framework of the Abraham Accords, Kazakhstan stands ready to engage constructively with all partners, including key mediators in the process, and to further contribute to international efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation, increasing humanitarian support for the population, and creating conditions for a sustainable political process.
18.11.2025
Discussions on Enhancing Further Cooperation with the Turkic Investment Fund Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with President of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) Bagdad Amreyev, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the Fund and the outcomes of the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held on 7 October in Gabala.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of the Fund, which is expected to become a key element of economic cooperation in the Turkic and Islamic world.
In turn, TIF President Amreyev reported on the current activities aimed at completing the institutionalization process and forming the Fund’s project portfolio.
During the negotiations, the sides also exchanged views on relevant economic issues and the prospects for TIF’s cooperation with other international institutions. In particular, they discussed opportunities for interaction with Islamic finance institutions operating within the OIC framework - the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Organization for Food Security.
18.11.2025
Kazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Meeting with the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Baik Joo Hyeon, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed the current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Korean expanded strategic partnership in trade and economic, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was paid to the preparation of joint events at the highest and high levels in 2026, including within the framework of the "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" format.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that the South Korea is an important partner of Kazakhstan in Asia and makes a significant contribution to strengthening multilateral cooperation on regional and international platforms.
The interlocutors expressed interest in developing joint projects, which will contribute to the growth of mutual trade and reinforce investment cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to maintain an active political dialogue based on mutual respect, trust, and a commitment to the steady development of their partnership.
