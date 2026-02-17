Paris Hosts Presentation of the Draft New Constitution of Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

A roundtable discussion was held at the Embassy dedicated to the presentation of the draft new Constitution of Kazakhstan and to discussing the key directions of constitutional reform, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France, Gulsara Arystankulova, delivered the opening remarks, outlining the context and stages of preparation of the new version of the Constitution, designed to meet contemporary public demands and the long-term development objectives of the state. The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the Constitution, by enshrining the peaceful and pragmatic nature of the country’s foreign policy and its commitment to the United Nations Charter and international law, establishes a solid foundation for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with European partners.





The keynote speaker of the event was Senator of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and Secretary of the Commission on Constitutional Legislation, the Judicial System and Law Enforcement Agencies, Yevgeny Bolgert. He presented the main provisions of the draft Basic Law, including the establishment of a unicameral Parliament, the creation of the Kazakhstan People’s Council as the supreme advisory body, and the introduction of the institution of the Vice President. Particular attention was given to enshrining the key values of the new Constitution - sovereignty, independence, and the territorial integrity of Kazakhstan - as well as strengthening guarantees of human rights and freedoms as the highest priority of the state. The Kazakh parliamentarian also highlighted the country’s contribution to the development of interfaith dialogue through the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. In concluding his remarks, E. Bolgert stressed that the decision to adopt the new Constitution will be made by the citizens of Kazakhstan in a referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026.





The event was attended by representatives of the French expert and business communities, as well as students from Sorbonne University.





During the discussion, participants expressed interest in the provisions of the draft Constitution concerning the organization and functioning of the future Kurultai, the Constitutional Court, and political parties. Issues related to the role of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as measures to further improve the investment climate and support the activities of foreign companies, were also addressed.