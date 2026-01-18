President appoints new top military commander

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, held a meeting with the Minister of Commerce of Thailand, Suphajee Suthumpun, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing trade, economic and investment cooperation, noting the high level of bilateral relations based on 33 years of diplomatic ties between Kazakhstan and Thailand.





The Kazakh diplomat informed the interlocutor that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has declared the current year the Year of Digitalization. Kazakhstan is consistently advancing its digital economy, with the international IT Astana Hub in operation, and has adopted a Digital Code that establishes a modern and transparent regulatory framework for the development of the digital sector. It was noted that the recently signed Kazakhstan-Thailand Memorandum on cooperation in the digital sphere provides a solid basis for practical engagement in digital trade, fintech, cybersecurity and smart logistics. In addition, Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a UN ESCAP Digital Solutions Center was presented.





The Ambassador underlined that Thailand is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Southeast Asia, noting that approximately 70 percent of Thailand’s trade with Central Asian countries is conducted with Kazakhstan. He also expressed hope that Thailand’s parliamentary elections scheduled for 8 February 2026 would take place in a constructive atmosphere and contribute to the country’s continued stability and sustainable development.





The discussion highlighted the intensification of political contacts in 2024-2025, as well as the steady positive dynamics of bilateral trade. In the first eleven months of 2025, trade turnover increased by 7.5 percent, reaching 235.5 million US dollars. The parties agreed that the existing potential for trade and economic cooperation significantly exceeds current figures.





Particular attention was paid to the launch of the Joint Trade Committee and the Working Group on Agriculture, consideration of opening a Thai Trade Representative Office in Astana or Almaty, as well as prospects for advancing agreements on mutual investment protection and the avoidance of double taxation.





Kazakhstan confirmed its readiness to expand cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, citing the Sea Value project in the Almaty region as a successful example of investment partnership. The parties also exchanged views on transit and logistics cooperation, including the use of the Middle Corridor, and the development of tourism following the launch of direct flights between Almaty, Shymkent and Bangkok.





For her part, Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun emphasized the importance Thailand attaches to strengthening comprehensive trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan, viewing it as a key partner in Central Asia.





The Minister also expressed interest in considering an invitation to visit Kazakhstan, during which meetings of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Joint Trade Committee, as well as business missions involving representatives of the business communities of both countries, could be organized.





The Thai side expressed interest in deepening cooperation in digital solutions, including the use of digitalization to enhance productivity, efficiency and competitiveness in industrial and agro-industrial sectors, support small and medium-sized enterprises, and develop modern value-added chains.





In addition, readiness was confirmed to facilitate the advancement of the draft bilateral agreements currently under consideration and to continue a substantive dialogue on issues related to critical materials and rare earth resources of mutual interest.





The role of Kazakhstan as a reliable transit and logistics hub was underscored, as well as its potential to serve as a gateway for Thai companies seeking greater access to the markets of Central Asia and the CIS, using existing infrastructure and international transport corridors.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued constructive dialogue and expressed confidence that the progressive development of cooperation would further strengthen Kazakhstan-Thailand relations and elevate them to a new qualitative level.