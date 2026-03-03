02.03.2026, 12:12 30661
President Tokayev Holds Phone Call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Expressing concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his sincere respect, support and solidarity to the leadership and the people of the United Arab Emirates. He noted with regret that civilian infrastructure had been damaged during the military attack on the UAE, akorda.kz reports.
Kazakhstan regards the United Arab Emirates as a friendly and brotherly nation and stands ready to provide assistance, should the need arise," - President Tokayev stated.
The Head of State emphasized that attacks on civilian facilities in the UAE, as well as in other Gulf countries, deserve strong condemnation.
In turn, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s support and conveyed his gratitude for the country’s readiness to assist in addressing the current international crisis.
During the call, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Kazakh-Emirati relations of friendship and strategic partnership. They also extended wishes of peace, well-being and prosperity to the brotherly peoples of both countries on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
03.03.2026, 20:21 4041
The Progress of Political Reforms in Kazakhstan Was Positively Assessed in Berlin
A Round Table on "Modernization of the Constitutional and Legal System of the Republic of Kazakhstan," dedicated to the upcoming national referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution, was held today at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Federal Republic of Germany, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Representatives of German state institutions, German experts, and members of the German media took part in the event.
Opening the meeting, Nurlan Onzhanov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany, emphasized that amid ongoing geopolitical transformations, Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of political renewal, with constitutional reform serving as its key element. The diplomat noted that the draft of the new Constitution reflects the country’s aspiration to strengthen its national potential, enhance the resilience of statehood, and ensure broader protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms.
The main presentation was delivered by Tilo Klinner, former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kazakhstan, who highlighted that the draft Constitution demonstrates a commitment to balancing the branches of power, strengthening parliamentary mechanisms, and reinforcing public trust in state institutions.
Gudrun Dometeit, Editor‑in‑Chief of diplo.news, underscored the importance of open public discussion of the constitutional draft and noted that Kazakhstan is demonstrating a high level of transparency and civic engagement in the process of reforming its state governance system. She also inquired about the functions of the newly established "People’s Council" (Халық кеңесі) and the powers of the future Kurultai.
The discussion also featured Hans‑Friedrich von Ploetz, former State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office and Ambassador, who stated that the 2022 reforms were an important step toward building a more balanced political system, and that the new Constitution logically continues this trajectory. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is working to adapt to new global challenges while maintaining stability and continuity.
Participants of the round table expressed confidence that the upcoming referendum will mark a significant stage in Kazakhstan’s political development and will contribute to strengthening democratic institutions, improving the effectiveness of public administration, and further advancing the country’s progressive development.
Overall, the participants noted that Kazakhstan is entering a new phase of consolidating its independence and advancing national development within a changing geopolitical landscape.
03.03.2026, 19:21 3296
Kazakhstan and the European Union Continue Negotiations on Visa Facilitation and Readmission
The second round of negotiations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union was held in Astana on the draft Agreement on Visa Facilitation and the draft Readmission Agreement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In particular, the parameters of the future agreements aimed at enhancing citizens’ mobility, strengthening people-to-people contacts, and establishing a stable and predictable legal framework for cooperation in the field of migration were discussed. Special attention was paid to improving procedures, ensuring a balanced approach to travel facilitation and security issues, and reinforcing mutual trust and responsibility of the parties.
Within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, the parties demonstrated their shared commitment to advancing modern mobility mechanisms reflecting the maturity and strategic nature of their bilateral relations.
In their remarks, the European counterparts highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s constructive and pragmatic approach to migration policy issues and expressed their readiness to continue the negotiation process and maintain a steady dynamic of expert-level engagement.
03.03.2026, 16:44 3201
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Holds Telephone Conversation with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said
During the call, the Head of State discussed the current situation in the Middle East with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and expressed firm support for Oman, as well as solidarity with the brotherly people of the country during this challenging period, akorda.kz reports.
President Tokayev voiced concern over air attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gulf states that are not involved in the war against Iran.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently advocates de-escalation and calls on the parties to seek a resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
In this context, the President highlighted Oman’s strong international standing as a country actively engaged in peace efforts in the region.
The Head of State expressed special appreciation to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for his personal assistance in facilitating the evacuation of Kazakh citizens from the region through Omani territory.
In turn, the Sultan of Oman thanked President Tokayev for his words of support and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed his earlier invitation to the Sultan of Oman to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan before the end of the year, noting that such a visit would mark a significant step toward elevating the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries to a new level.
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said stated that he accepts the invitation from the leader of a state that enjoys high standing in the international community.
03.03.2026, 14:50 1946
Kazakhstan reiterates adherence to diplomatic means in resolving conflicts
Kazakhstan is committed to resolving anu military conflicts solely by diplomatic means, Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev said while providing his comments on the situation in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Bakayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s position of non-interference in the affairs of third states.
Kazakhstan is taking a neutral stance in this case, not siding with Iran or the attacked nations. We want to ensure that such military conflicts do not happen. Should they arise, their resolution should be handled by the parties at the diplomatic table, he said.
The foreign minister said that Kazakhstan calls for and adheres to the position that such conflicts should be resolved in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.
03.03.2026, 12:11 4576
Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Hold Regular Round of Political Consultations
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted another round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Netherlands, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov, while the Dutch delegation was led by Deputy Director for Political Affairs of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Joost Flamand.
The Netherlands is an important and close partner of Kazakhstan both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the European Union. Over the past three decades, our countries have built strong partnership relations based on shared values and goals, mutual respect and trust," Deputy Minister Isetov noted during the meeting.
The parties held a substantive exchange on current state and perspectives of Kazakh-Dutch cooperation, including the further development of political dialogue, the expansion of trade, economic and investment ties. Views were also exchanged on key regional and global issues.
The issue of water resource management, in which the Netherlands demonstrates unique results of effective regulation, was included in the agenda of the inter-ministerial consultations.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed their mutual readiness to further develop bilateral ties in the spirit of mutual respect, transparency and pragmatism.
03.03.2026, 12:05 1391
Kazakhstan to evacuate vulnerable citizens from UAE aboard of two evacuation flights
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday two evacuation flights en route Muscat (Oman) - Almaty for Kazakhstani nationals stranded in the UAE will be launched, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Ministry said Kazakhstani nationals staying in the UAE have been notified about the planned flights from Oman’s capital to Almaty. The flights are for citizens of Kazakhstan who are not residents of the UAE, it added.
As seating capacity is limited, passenger lists will be compiled based on priority categories, while prioritizing passengers who had scheduled departures on February 28 - March 1 but were unable to leave due to airspace closure. The categories are classified as follows: pensioners (unaccompanied); persons with disabilities (with one accompanying person); pregnant women (unaccompanied); children under 5 years old (accompanied by one parent).
The ministry urged understanding regarding the measures taken as well as to remain calm. It also stated that the return of all Kazakhstani citizens will be ensured in stages.
03.03.2026, 11:15 3456
Head of State Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova on the occasion of Bulgaria’s National Day - Liberation Day, akorda.kz reports.
In his message, the President of Kazakhstan described Bulgaria as one of Kazakhstan’s important and reliable partners in the European Union, and noted the steady development of political dialogue, economic ties and cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.
The Head of State expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, Kazakh-Bulgarian cooperation will continue to strengthen.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished President Iliana Iotova continued success in her responsible state duties and extended his best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Bulgaria.
03.03.2026, 10:45 3856
Kazakh-Armenian Cooperation in Environmental Affairs Discussed in Yerevan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Armenia Bolat Imanbayev met with the Minister of Environment of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed current issues on the regional and global environmental agenda. The Regional Ecological Summit to be held in Astana this April was highlighted as an important platform for consolidating the efforts of regional states in the areas of climate policy, water security, and sustainable development. It was noted that the outcomes of the Summit could contribute to substantive preparations for the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, which will take place in Yerevan in October this year.
Particular attention was paid to sustainable water resource management, which occupies a priority place on the international agenda. The parties discussed the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations aimed at strengthening coordination among states in the field of water security and developing effective mechanisms for the rational use of water resources. Key areas of cooperation considered included expert exchanges, implementation of joint programmes, and sharing of best practices, including those related to ecosystem preservation and biodiversity protection.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to further develop cooperation and maintain regular dialogue on ensuring environmental sustainability.
