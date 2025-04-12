10.04.2025, 12:44 5426
President Tokayev meets YTO Express Chairman Yu Huijiao
Images | Akorda
Head of State has met today Yu Huijiao, Chairman of the Board and founder of China’s YTO Express logistics company, the press service of Akorda reported.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the activity of QazPost-YTO LLP, a joint venture of JSC QazPost and YTO Express.
The goal of this project is to build a modern and an effective courier delivery network across Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries.
In 2025, Kazakhstan’s Almaty region plans to launch construction of a sorting hub to reduce postal delivery timeline. In addition, QazPost-YTO intends to create an industrial park in close proximity to the sorting hub," a press release from Akorda reads.
Following the meeting, the President highlighted strategic importance of such joint projects and said they should become an example of an effective interaction between the state and foreign business.
11.04.2025, 11:07 1151
Meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council kicks off in Almaty
Images | mfa.gov.kz
A meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council in the Central Asia-Russia format has begun in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu welcomed the members of the delegations.
The meeting began with a traditional photo-op, after which the ministers proceeded to the discussion of the key issues of regional and international cooperation.
Addressing the participants, Nurtleu said that year 2025 is being held in t under the sign of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. "During the difficult war years, Kazakhstanis fought steadfastly at the front, showing courage and heroism," he said adding that Kazakhstan played a special role as a strategic rear with 1.2 million soldiers or almost 20% of the population mobilized.
During the war years, Kazakhstan sent more than 5 million tons of bread and 800 thousand tons of meat to the front. Nine out of ten bullets were cast from Kazakhstan lead, which clearly reflects the true scale of Kazakhstan’s contribution to the common Victory," he said.
He congratulated the attendees on the upcoming Victory Day and wished them peace, happiness and wellbeing.
The meeting is expected to focus on a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening cooperation within the CIS. Special attention will be given to the coordination of efforts in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other areas of interaction.
As part of the regular foreign ministers’ meeting in the Central Asia-Russia format, the participants will discuss the topical issues of interaction of the region’s countries in trade-economic and investment, transport-logistics, as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres, and in regional security ensuring.
The sides will also discuss the process of the CIS states’ preparation for celebration of the 80th anniversary of Great Victory, cultural-humanitarian cooperation within the CIS and enhancing border security.
Earlier, Murat Nurtleu met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Almaty. The sides had an in-depth discussion of implementation of the agreements concluded at the highest and high levels, as well as the relevant issues of interaction in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres.
On the occasion of celebration of the 80th anniversary of Great Victory, the foreign ministers participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Eternal Flame of the Glory Memorial in the 28th Panfilov Guardsmen Park.
09.04.2025, 08:08 8421
Olzhas Bektenov meets with Heads of Delegations of Organisation of Turkic States and Director of WHO Regional Office for Health Development
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Ministers of Healthcare of the Organisation of Turkic States: Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev, Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Checheybayev, Republic of Turkey Kemal Memishoglu, Republic of Uzbekistan Assilbek Khudayarov, Deputy Secretary of State for Internal Affairs of the Republic of Hungary Yudit Bidlo. Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Director of WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge also took part. Akmaral Alnazarova, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, made a report on the results of the 5th meeting of Ministers of Healthcare of the TNA, primeminister.kz reports.
Plans on expansion of interaction of Kazakhstan with the Organisation, including exchange of experience and transfer of modern medical technologies, proposals on development of public health services of Kazakhstan and other partner countries were discussed.
During the meeting attention was paid to the importance of consolidation of efforts of the OTH member states in response to global challenges in the field of health care. Prime Minister emphasised that only coordinated actions and close partnership allow effective response to large-scale threats to public health.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to improving the quality and accessibility of medical care. At present, we are actively modernising the healthcare system: we are improving infrastructure, building multi-disciplinary clinics, equipping them with modern equipment and at the same time strengthening the pharmaceutical industry. Our efforts are substantially supported by the World Health Organisation. As a result of joint systematic work, including through technical and expert support, we have reduced the incidence of respiratory and circulatory diseases and mortality rates. We are ready to share our experience and are interested in the transfer of modern medical technologies and the introduction of best practices," Olzhas Bektenov said.
During their speeches, the Ministers of Healthcare of the partner countries noted Kazakhstan's achievements in improving the quality of medical care. The subject of strengthening cooperation in the coming two years are named the development of primary health care, medical care in emergency situations, combating tuberculosis and other diseases, cooperation in pharmacology, in particular with the relevant government agencies in Hungary, the development of water hygiene and others.
Interaction with the World Health Organisation is carried out within the framework of implementation of biennial cooperation agreements between the WHO Regional Office for Europe and the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan. For 2024-2025, the parties have identified key areas of joint work, including universal health coverage, emergency preparedness, prevention of non-communicable diseases and implementation of the ‘One Health’ approach.
Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge during the meeting noted Kazakhstan's achievements in reducing premature mortality from chronic non-communicable diseases through a wide range of preventive measures. Plans to increase co-operation in the field of PHC development were also voiced.
Kazakhstan is one of the ten countries in the world where we were able to achieve a reduction in premature mortality from chronic non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and others. The measures that Kazakhstan is taking in the area of prevention have had a huge impact: vaping has been banned, a strict alcohol policy is being implemented, and a vaccination programme against the human papillomavirus is under way. Today we are talking about the second phase of our co-operation, which will include the opening of the Primary Health Care Academy, where young specialists from Kazakhstan will be trained and become leading specialists in the modern system of service delivery at the primary health care level," Hans Kluge emphasised.
Kazakhstan as the birthplace of two WHO global declarations on primary health care (Alma-Ata, 1978 and Astana, 2018) is actively introducing and implementing the principles of accessible and quality primary care. The country has developed nursing practice with a focus on independent reception of patients, launched new types of screening for early detection of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and is developing Centres of Competence in cardiology, oncology and endocrinology.
By the end of 2024, investments in the health sector of Kazakhstan increased by 8.4% and reached about $920 million, one third of which came from the private sector. At the same time, the volume of attracted investments in the pharmaceutical industry increased almost 2-fold and amounted to $91.3 million. As part of the implementation of the Head of State's instruction, the share of domestically produced medicines is growing annually, and it is planned that by 2029 it will reach 50%.
According to the Ministry of Healthcare, 784 medical facilities have been commissioned in Kazakhstan over the last 5 years. Under the National Modernisation of Rural Health Care Project, construction of 467 primary health care facilities has been completed. Over the last decade, life expectancy at birth has increased by almost 3.5 years to 75 years.
The 5th meeting of the Ministers of Healthcare of the Organisation of Turkic States resulted in the signing of the Joint Declaration of the OTS countries on health issues, the Plan of Joint Actions in the field of health care, memorandums of cooperation on personnel training, biological safety, etc. The meeting was held on the margins of international events within the framework of the Chairmanship of the OTS.
On the margins of international events within the framework of the presidency of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Organisation of Turkic States, a bilateral meeting of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov with the Director of the WHO European Regional Office Hans Kluge also took place. The importance of the Cooperation Agreement for 2025-2030 signed between the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan and WHO was noted.
08.04.2025, 14:59 15816
Kazakh President receives Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana
Images | Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Speaker of the Knesset (Parliament of Israel) Amir Ohana today, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President said the visit of the speaker to Kazakhstan confirms a common commitment to strengthening Kazakhstan-Israel relations.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the significance of his visit with regard to the prospects of bilateral cooperation.
Special attention during the meeting was paid to water management cooperation. The Head of State highly appreciated Israel’s advanced technologies and confirmed readiness for partnership in this sphere.
In turn, Amir Ohana thanked the Head of State for a warm welcome. He said ties between the two countries continue to develop, opening new opportunities for cooperation.
04.04.2025, 14:24 42791
Tokayev highlights CA’s future as a transit hub, urges EU to promote cooperation in AI
Images | Depositphotos
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that with the necessary infrastructure and coordinated efforts of the countries in the region, Central Asia can become a prosperous transit hub, ensuring efficient supply chains between East and West, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
In his remarks at the first Central Asia - European Union Summit "Investing in the Future" in Samarkand, the Head of State emphasized that last year alone, the volume of container transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) increased by 62%, amounting to 4.5 million tons. Plans are in place to ramp up the cargo flow to 10 million tons by 2027.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed support to the EU's Global Gateway Strategy, which promotes the expansion of sustainable transport links in the region.
President Tokayev pointed out that the country actively promotes decarbonization initiatives. In his words, Kazakhstan plays a pivotal role in producing clean energy, providing about 40% of the world's nuclear fuel supply. Last year, the country established a Regional Project Office on climate change and green energy.
In his speech, the Head of State paid utmost attention to digital technologies and the development of artificial intelligence (AI).
Kazakhstan is actively investing in those areas. At the beginning of the year, our country created an International Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence under the President. Kazakhstan is implementing a program to train 100,000 IT specialists. A high-tech center, Alem.AI, is being established in Astana to promote innovation, create startups, and conduct research in this field. We have also launched a Venture Fund for accelerated AI development. Through the Team Europe initiative, the European Union supports the Central Asian countries in developing cooperation in digital technologies. Kazakhstan is stands ready to cooperate and exchange experience in that field. In this regard, I propose launching the "Central Asia-European Union" Innovation Campus at Astana Hub," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
04.04.2025, 13:29 45711
Kazakhstan ready to boost exports to EU by over USD 2 bln, President Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Addressing the first summit between the EU and the five countries of Central Asia in Samarkand, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev for hospitality and high level of organization of the summit, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Akorda press service.
He also expressed gratitude to European Council President António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Presidents of Central Asian countries for their unwavering commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation.
The Kazakh President said that amid rapid geopolitical changes and global challenges, the expansion of interregional cooperation gains ground and strategic relevance.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented his vision of the prospective agenda of cooperation between Central Asia and the European Union.
He prioritized strengthening trade and economic ties and affirmed the country’s readiness to boost exports to the EU on 175 items worth over 2 billion US dollars.
The Head of State called on European companies to use the AIFC platform to fund such projects.
As written before, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Central Asia-EU summit and the international conference Central Asia in the Face of Climate Change Challenges.
03.04.2025, 22:18 53496
Kazakh, Uzbek leaders hold meeting in Samarkand
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursdays, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he attaches utmost importance to the upcoming Central Asia-EU summit, voicing confidence that the event will boost the region’s dialogue with the EU.
The Presidents of the two Central Asian countries commended their recent informal meeting in Almaty for reassessing the Kazakh-Uzbek relations and setting new directions of joint work.
The Heads of State highlighted the high dynamics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, reiterating their readiness to expand bilateral relations.
03.04.2025, 21:23 53191
Tokayev meets EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso
On the CA-EU summit sidelines, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso to discuss cooperation, Akorda reports.
In 2024, the Government of Kazakhstan and the EBRD reached agreements to finance 25 projects totaling $935 million in investments.
Odile Renaud-Basso updated the President of Kazakhstan on the progress of the Green Transition Programme, in which European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to invest 2 billion euros.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appreciated the EBRD’s continuous support for the Kazakhstan`s banking sector.
The two sides also exchanged views on the current trends of the global financial sector.
03.04.2025, 20:14 53416
Kazakh President Tokayev, EC President Ursula von der Leyen hold talks in Samarkand
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Akorda.
The side meeting of the Central Asia-EU summit focused on Kazakhstan-EU cooperation prospects in economy, digitalization and innovation, hailing the start of procedures for visa facilitation agreements.
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the European Union-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement remains the basis for multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.
The Head of State announced the four priority areas of Kazakhstan for deepening cooperation with Europe, including energy, major infrastructure and industrial projects, transport and logistics network expansion as well as digital innovations, advance technologies and AI.
In turn, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the importance of transport and logistics projects, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, as well as commended the discovery of a large rare earth metals deposit in Kazakhstan.
The interlocutors agreed on continued work within C5+EU dialogue as well as discussed the ongoing issues of regional and international agenda.
