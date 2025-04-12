President Tokayev meets YTO Express Chairman Yu Huijiao

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Ministers of Healthcare of the Organisation of Turkic States: Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev, Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Checheybayev, Republic of Turkey Kemal Memishoglu, Republic of Uzbekistan Assilbek Khudayarov, Deputy Secretary of State for Internal Affairs of the Republic of Hungary Yudit Bidlo. Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Director of WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge also took part. Akmaral Alnazarova, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, made a report on the results of the 5th meeting of Ministers of Healthcare of the TNA, primeminister.kz reports.





Plans on expansion of interaction of Kazakhstan with the Organisation, including exchange of experience and transfer of modern medical technologies, proposals on development of public health services of Kazakhstan and other partner countries were discussed.





During the meeting attention was paid to the importance of consolidation of efforts of the OTH member states in response to global challenges in the field of health care. Prime Minister emphasised that only coordinated actions and close partnership allow effective response to large-scale threats to public health.





Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to improving the quality and accessibility of medical care. At present, we are actively modernising the healthcare system: we are improving infrastructure, building multi-disciplinary clinics, equipping them with modern equipment and at the same time strengthening the pharmaceutical industry. Our efforts are substantially supported by the World Health Organisation. As a result of joint systematic work, including through technical and expert support, we have reduced the incidence of respiratory and circulatory diseases and mortality rates. We are ready to share our experience and are interested in the transfer of modern medical technologies and the introduction of best practices," Olzhas Bektenov said.





During their speeches, the Ministers of Healthcare of the partner countries noted Kazakhstan's achievements in improving the quality of medical care. The subject of strengthening cooperation in the coming two years are named the development of primary health care, medical care in emergency situations, combating tuberculosis and other diseases, cooperation in pharmacology, in particular with the relevant government agencies in Hungary, the development of water hygiene and others.





Interaction with the World Health Organisation is carried out within the framework of implementation of biennial cooperation agreements between the WHO Regional Office for Europe and the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan. For 2024-2025, the parties have identified key areas of joint work, including universal health coverage, emergency preparedness, prevention of non-communicable diseases and implementation of the ‘One Health’ approach.





Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge during the meeting noted Kazakhstan's achievements in reducing premature mortality from chronic non-communicable diseases through a wide range of preventive measures. Plans to increase co-operation in the field of PHC development were also voiced.





Kazakhstan is one of the ten countries in the world where we were able to achieve a reduction in premature mortality from chronic non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and others. The measures that Kazakhstan is taking in the area of prevention have had a huge impact: vaping has been banned, a strict alcohol policy is being implemented, and a vaccination programme against the human papillomavirus is under way. Today we are talking about the second phase of our co-operation, which will include the opening of the Primary Health Care Academy, where young specialists from Kazakhstan will be trained and become leading specialists in the modern system of service delivery at the primary health care level," Hans Kluge emphasised.





Kazakhstan as the birthplace of two WHO global declarations on primary health care (Alma-Ata, 1978 and Astana, 2018) is actively introducing and implementing the principles of accessible and quality primary care. The country has developed nursing practice with a focus on independent reception of patients, launched new types of screening for early detection of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and is developing Centres of Competence in cardiology, oncology and endocrinology.





By the end of 2024, investments in the health sector of Kazakhstan increased by 8.4% and reached about $920 million, one third of which came from the private sector. At the same time, the volume of attracted investments in the pharmaceutical industry increased almost 2-fold and amounted to $91.3 million. As part of the implementation of the Head of State's instruction, the share of domestically produced medicines is growing annually, and it is planned that by 2029 it will reach 50%.





According to the Ministry of Healthcare, 784 medical facilities have been commissioned in Kazakhstan over the last 5 years. Under the National Modernisation of Rural Health Care Project, construction of 467 primary health care facilities has been completed. Over the last decade, life expectancy at birth has increased by almost 3.5 years to 75 years.





The 5th meeting of the Ministers of Healthcare of the Organisation of Turkic States resulted in the signing of the Joint Declaration of the OTS countries on health issues, the Plan of Joint Actions in the field of health care, memorandums of cooperation on personnel training, biological safety, etc. The meeting was held on the margins of international events within the framework of the Chairmanship of the OTS.





On the margins of international events within the framework of the presidency of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Organisation of Turkic States, a bilateral meeting of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov with the Director of the WHO European Regional Office Hans Kluge also took place. The importance of the Cooperation Agreement for 2025-2030 signed between the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan and WHO was noted.