25.02.2026, 09:50 14346
President Tokayev Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the Amir of Kuwait
akorda.kz
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, and the people of Kuwait on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Kuwait, akorda.kz reports.
The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that bilateral relations - built on strong bonds of friendship and mutual support - will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations.
25.02.2026, 21:10 14701
Bulgarian Academic Community Highly Commends Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan
MFA
Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev met with Miglena Temelkova, the Rector of University of Telecommunications and Post (UTP), at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting the parties discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation between UTP and higher education institutions of Kazakhstan in the fields of innovation and telecommunications, as well as the implementation of joint projects in academic mobility and research activities.
Ambassador briefed the Bulgarian side on the large-scale political and constitutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan, noting that a republican referendum will be held on March 15, 2026 to adopt the new Constitution of the country.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the ongoing reforms are aimed at strengthening the rule of law, modernizing the public administration system and expanding citizen participation in decision-making process.
Special attention was also paid during the meeting to Kazakhstan's state policy priorities in the development of science, technology and human capital as drivers of sustainable development and international cooperation.
In turn, M.Temelkova expressed interest in the development of academic cooperation and highly commended the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, expressing confidence that these changes will create additional opportunities for expanding cooperation with Kazakh universities.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts and to continue joint efforts to promote academic mobility, launch new educational programs and expand research cooperation.
25.02.2026, 20:03 14961
Joint Research and Talent Development at the Core of Dialogue between Kazakhstan and the University of Antwerp
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko met with the Rector of the University of Antwerp (UAntwerp), Herwig Leirs, and Vice-Rector Nathalie Dens. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding cooperation in higher education, science, and innovation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan is consistently strengthening its role as one of the key educational and scientific hubs of the Eurasian region. The country is actively developing international university partnerships, opening branches of foreign universities, and implementing joint educational programmes and research projects. This fosters an open academic environment and expands opportunities for the exchange of knowledge, technology, and human capital.
Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s ongoing modernization agenda. The Ambassador emphasized that comprehensive reforms are being implemented to improve public administration, strengthen legal institutions, and create conditions for sustainable socio-economic development. An important milestone in this process will be the nationwide referendum scheduled for 15 March 2026, at which citizens will decide on a draft of the new Constitution aimed at further strengthening the rule of law and expanding public participation in decision-making.
The development of applied science, technology, and knowledge transfer is among Kazakhstan’s priorities, opening additional opportunities for cooperation with European research centres.
Currently, 11 students from Kazakhstan are studying at the University of Antwerp, while five Kazakh researchers - PhD candidates and postdoctoral fellows - are conducting research there. An another area of cooperation is the joint double-degree MBA programme between Almaty Management University and Antwerp Management School, involving eight master’s students.
The interlocutors expressed interest in further expanding cooperation, including the development of academic mobility, the launch of new double-degree programmes, and joint courses in transport and logistics using the potential of UAntwerp’s Centre for Maritime & Air Transport Management (C-MAT). They also discussed prospects for the University of Antwerp’s participation in academic events within the framework of upcoming bilateral visits, seen as an additional impetus for strengthening inter-university and scientific ties.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual readiness to deepen long-term partnership aimed at advancing science, innovation, and the training of highly qualified professionals.
25.02.2026, 17:25 13106
Kazakhstan names ambassador to Republic of Rwanda
Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya Barlybay Sadykov as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Rwanda concurrently. Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Akorda press service.
Born in 1964 is a graduate of the Military Institute of the USSR Defense Ministry.
He started his career at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in 1993.
Through the years, he also served at the foreign missions of Kazakhstan in Italy, Switzerland and the U.S.
In 2019, he was appointed the Kazakh Ambassador to Ethiopia, in 2025, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya.
25.02.2026, 16:25 15671
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
gov.kz
At the Headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the OPCW, Akan Rakhmetullin, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the OPCW, Fernando Arias, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the OPCW.
The Kazakh diplomat reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening international security, promoting multilateral cooperation, and enhancing the role of this international organisation in addressing global challenges, particularly in the field of chemical weapons prohibition.
25.02.2026, 16:06 15981
Kazakhstan Presents Priorities at High-Level Segments of UN Human Rights Council and Conference on Disarmament
gov.kz
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev participated in the high-level segments of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) and the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in Geneva, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
More than 100 senior officials and representatives of states and international organizations took part in the session, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.
Speaking at the opening of the 20th anniversary cycle of the Human Rights Council, Y. Ashikbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to protecting and promoting human rights as a foundation for freedom, justice, and sustainable peace. He briefed participants on the results of systemic reforms aimed at strengthening the national human rights architecture under the "Fair Kazakhstan" agenda.
In his remarks, Y. Ashikbayev highlighted constitutional reform as a central element of the country’s modernization process. The draft Constitution, proposed for a national referendum, seeks to establish a people-centered model of governance, expand guarantees of rights and freedoms - including in the digital sphere - and reinforce the principle of the rule of law.
Kazakhstan reaffirmed its strong support for a multilateral system grounded in the UN Charter and international law. In this context, the delegation presented Kazakhstan’s international initiatives, including the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law; the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions; the establishment of a UN Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty; the Regional Ecological Summit; and the proposal to create an International Water Organization under UN auspices.
During the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament, Kazakhstan reaffirmed the CD’s continued role as the primary multilateral negotiating forum on disarmament, arms control, and non-proliferation.
Y. Ashikbayev drew attention to several significant anniversaries in 2026 that underscore Kazakhstan’s contribution to global nuclear disarmament efforts:
- The 35th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site;
- The 30th anniversary of the opening for signature of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT);
- The 20th anniversary of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia (Semipalatinsk Treaty).
In advance of the 2026 Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to facilitate constructive dialogue among key stakeholders and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the global disarmament and non-proliferation regime.
The statement emphasized the importance of resuming strategic dialogue among nuclear-weapon states to prevent a renewed arms race and reduce the risk of nuclear confrontation, consistent with the initiative put forward by President Tokayev at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2025.
Kazakhstan also called for strengthening the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), including through the development of verification and institutional mechanisms and the establishment of an International Agency for Biological Safety.
In conclusion, Kazakhstan urged member states of the Conference on Disarmament to demonstrate flexibility and a willingness to compromise in order to launch negotiations aimed at enhancing international security and improving the effectiveness of multilateral diplomacy.
25.02.2026, 15:50 16231
Kazakhstan and Hungary Discussed Prospects for Developing Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, held a meeting with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of Hungary, Anita Kiss-Hegyi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary.
At the beginning of the conversation, the Ambassador congratulated the State Secretary on her appointment, wished her success in her responsible duties, and emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to the comprehensive deepening of friendly relations between Astana and Budapest.
After acquainting his counterpart with the achievements of Kazakh cultural figures on the international stage, the Ambassador proposed considering the possibility of organizing concerts in Budapest featuring world-renowned Kazakh musicians.
For her part, A. Kiss-Hegyi underlined the importance of strengthening partnership in the cultural and humanitarian sphere and confirmed her readiness to expand joint initiatives aimed at supporting creative exchanges and organizing cultural events.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening cooperation and maintaining a constructive dialogue.
25.02.2026, 15:45 15311
Support for the Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan was Expressed in Istanbul
gov.kz
The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul organized a roundtable discussion dedicated to the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by the Permanent Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye in Istanbul, Ambassador Ayşe Sezen Usluer, the Deputy Governor of Istanbul, Mehmet Sülün, as well as district governors, representatives of government agencies, and members of the academic and expert community.
During the meeting, the key provisions of the new Constitution, the process of political modernization, and the main directions of constitutional reforms were presented. Participants noted that the adopted amendments are aimed at improving the system of public administration, ensuring a balance between the branches of government, and strengthening mechanisms for the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms.
It was also emphasized that the new Constitution establishes a solid legal foundation for the country’s sustainable development, the rule of law, and the modernization of public life.
At the conclusion of the event, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, highlighted the significance of the ongoing reforms. Representatives of the Republic of Türkiye expressed their support for the constitutional transformations in Kazakhstan and confirmed their readiness to further develop bilateral cooperation.
24.02.2026, 20:15 37071
Prospects for Advancing the Strategic Partnership with Italy Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received Ambassador of the Italian Republic Antonello De Riu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed further strengthening of the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership, placing particular emphasis on enhancing political dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and implementing joint projects in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.
Italy remains one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe and a leading investor in our economy. In 2025, bilateral trade amounted to approximately 17 billion US dollars, underscoring the depth and resilience of our economic cooperation. Over the past three decades, Italian investments have exceeded 9.5 billion US dollars, and currently 267 Italian companies operate in Kazakhstan across a wide range of strategic sectors," Deputy Minister Isetov noted.
The Deputy Minister also congratulated Antonello De Riu on the successful organisation of the Winter Olympic Games and on the outstanding performance of the Italian team.
The Games were organised at the highest level and made a significant contribution to promoting Olympic values worldwide," Arman Isetov stated.
The interlocutors reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintaining close and substantive cooperation across areas of mutual interest and reviewed the schedule of forthcoming bilateral engagements for 2026.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to further deepen the strategic partnership between Astana and Rome.
