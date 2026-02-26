President Tokayev Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the Amir of Kuwait

Images | MFA

Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev met with Miglena Temelkova, the Rector of University of Telecommunications and Post (UTP), at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting the parties discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation between UTP and higher education institutions of Kazakhstan in the fields of innovation and telecommunications, as well as the implementation of joint projects in academic mobility and research activities.





Ambassador briefed the Bulgarian side on the large-scale political and constitutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan, noting that a republican referendum will be held on March 15, 2026 to adopt the new Constitution of the country.





The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the ongoing reforms are aimed at strengthening the rule of law, modernizing the public administration system and expanding citizen participation in decision-making process.





Special attention was also paid during the meeting to Kazakhstan's state policy priorities in the development of science, technology and human capital as drivers of sustainable development and international cooperation.





In turn, M.Temelkova expressed interest in the development of academic cooperation and highly commended the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, expressing confidence that these changes will create additional opportunities for expanding cooperation with Kazakh universities.





At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts and to continue joint efforts to promote academic mobility, launch new educational programs and expand research cooperation.