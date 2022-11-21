Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov casts his vote in 2022 Presidential Election

Today is a landmark event in our country - the election of the President of the country. Today will show how our state will develop further within seven years. If we want our state to develop and prosper, we must manifest civic responsibility and choose the strongest candidate for the post of the head of state. I have made my choice. I have voted for a strong and fair Kazakhstan. In seven years, I see Kazakhstan as a fair state, with fair economy and society. If we work hard, we will be able to achieve the goals set," said Smailov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.