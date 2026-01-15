Prospects for Expanding Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Mongolia Discussed in Ulaanbaatar

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov delivered a lecture on "Kazakhstan’s Multi-Vector Foreign Policy and the Development of Relations with the Republic of Korea", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was organized with the support of the Korean Culture Association as part of a training program for future diplomats. Over 80 middle and high school students of the Republic of Korea - young leaders interested in international relations and diplomacy - took part in the lecture.





In his remarks, the Kazakh diplomat provided a detailed overview of the key points raised by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his recent interview with Turkistan newspaper titled "Kazakhstan Has Entered a New Stage of Modernization." In particular, he emphasized that 2026 has been designated by the Head of State as a pivotal year in Kazakhstan’s long-term development. Special attention was paid to sustainable economic growth, large-scale infrastructure modernization, Kazakhstan’s positioning as a regional logistics hub, as well as priorities in digitalization and artificial intelligence, in connection with the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence.





The Ambassador also highlighted the President’s initiatives aimed at introducing advanced technologies in agriculture, transport, infrastructure, and logistics. In this context, projects related to smart cities, including Alatau City, green initiatives, and tourism development measures were presented.





Ambassador Arystanov noted that the modernization priorities outlined in the President’s interview closely align with the experience and strategic priorities of the Republic of Korea, opening broad opportunities for bilateral cooperation in digitalization, innovation, green energy, sustainable development, and urban planning. He expressed confidence that the synergy of efforts between Kazakhstan and Korea would elevate bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.





During the lecture, the Ambassador also underscored Kazakhstan’s consistent commitment to the principles of peace, interfaith dialogue, and mutual respect. In this regard, special emphasis was placed on the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, in which representatives of the Korean Jogye Order of Buddhism regularly participate.





As part of the event, participants were shown a tourism promotional video about Kazakhstan, and informational magazines and travel guides were distributed. The lecture concluded with an interactive Q&A session.





Particular attention was drawn to the creative segment of the program, during which students had prepared and presented their own vision of Kazakhstan in advance. Divided into groups, they delivered thematic presentations on culture, history, foreign policy, and tourism potential. Each group presented its topic to the Ambassador, turning the meeting into a lively and substantive dialogue and clearly demonstrating the students’ high level of preparation and engagement.





During the Q&A session, participants demonstrated a strong awareness across a wide range of topics. Discussions covered issues of national identity and state symbols, the role of ethnic and religious diversity in strengthening social harmony, as well as the contribution of ethnic Koreans to the development of Kazakhstani society and their role as a "bridge" between Kazakhstan and Korea.





The event served as an important platform for deepening mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Korea, strengthening an atmosphere of trust and friendship, and opening new opportunities for the development of youth and educational exchanges between the two countries.